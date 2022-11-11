The California Public Utilities Commission Makes Some Waves With New Solar Energy Proposals

California regulators on Thursday proposed changes to the state’s residential solar market designed to encourage more at-home battery systems that can help the electrical grid rely less on fossil fuels in the evenings, especially during heat waves. It’s the California Public Utilities Commission’s second attempt at updating the state’s incentive program for home solar systems. An earlier decision, released last December, added new charges for solar customers and lessened the subsidies for installing rooftop panels. Solar panels are on 1.5 million California homes, creating by far the nation’s largest home solar market. Under existing rules, solar customers can sell extra energy they aren’t using back to their power company for credit on their bill.

Today on AirTalk, Larry speaks with Dan Buch, Program Manager at the California Public Utilities Commission about what’s in the new proposals. Also joining us is Sammy Roth, energy reporter for the Los Angeles Times and Laura Deehan, State Director of Environment California a nonprofit environmental lobbying group for the state of California. If you have any questions

As Caltech’s Seismology Lab Turns 100, What Its Scientists Have Learned So Far And How They Plan To Shake Up The Future Of Seismology

New England has blizzards. The midwest has tornadoes (and also blizzards). Florida has hurricanes (and also tornadoes). And here in California? We’ve got earthquakes. And some of the leading scientists researching in field of seismology for the last century? They’re right here in our backyard, at the Caltech Seismology Lab. On Saturday, the Seismo Lab, as it’s called, is celebrating 100 years of earthquake research with a Preparedness Fair featuring local first responders and emergency operations professionals, and a panel discussion on how accurately (or in some cases inaccurately) Hollywood has portrayed earthquake disasters in film.

Today on AirTalk, Larry Mantle speaks with renowned seismologist and longtime AirTalk guest Lucy Jones and Caltech Assistant Professor of Geophysics Zach Ross about what researchers have learned over 100 years of earthquake research, and what the next 100 years might hold for the scientists who study these temblors.

How Has Military Service In Your Family Shaped Your Life And Values?

It’s Veterans’ Day, and all of us on the AirTalk team want to extend our sincere gratitude to all military members past and present in our listening audience and around the world. Military service is a unique experience, and you’d be hard pressed to find someone with military history in their family who would tell you that history has had no effect on shaping their lives.

Today on AirTalk, we want to hear from veterans and members of military families -- how has military service in your family shaped your life? What impact has it had on your family culture? Are there personal values that you attribute to the impact of family members’ time in the military? What does it mean to you? We’re taking your calls at 866-893-5722, and you can also email us at atcomments@kpcc.org .

FilmWeek: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ ‘The Fabelmans,’ ‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Christy Lemire, Andy Klein and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

John Horn’s Interview with James Gray about Armageddon Timet