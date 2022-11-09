The Latest On Election Results Across Southern California

A handful of races still hang in the balance heading into Wednesday morning after Election Day, including a tightly contested contest for Los Angeles’ next mayor and two races for LAUSD school board seats that could go either way.

Today on AirTalk, Larry Mantle and KPCC/LAist Civics and Democracy Correspondent Frank Stoltze run through the races that have been decided and those that are still up in the air, and we’ll talk with a panel of expert politics watchers, including Loyola Marymount Professor Fernando Guerra , Executive Director of the Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs at Cal State Los Angeles Raphael J. Sonenshein , Pomona College Politics Professor Sara Sadhwani , and USC Dean’s Professor of Gender Studies and Political Science Ange-Marie Hancock .

A Closer Look At National Elections Results

Election day is behind us and there were a number of close races throughout the country, from state legislatures to governorships. We’re checking in with reporters in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and Pennsylvania to see how their races are shaking out, get the latest update on exit polls, and discuss the key races in each state.