Election Night 2022: KPCC and LAist Bring You The Latest Returns Throughout The Evening

After months of anticipation, Election Night is here! The polls have just closed, and we’re expecting the first returns any moment. On this AirTalk election special, Larry is joined by KPCC & LAist Civics and Democracy Correspondent Frank Stoltze, as well as a roster of experts and a team of reporters spread out around Southern California and the state covering the biggest races.