Election Day 2022: Reporters, Registrars Share Updates Live From The Polls

Election Day is finally here and KPCC and LAist are your home for coverage of all of the key races in your neighborhood, in California and across the country. Our journalists will be spread out across Southern California all day long covering the returns and what’s happening at polling places, and our newsroom will be working late into the night to bring you

Today on AirTalk, we’ll catch up with KPCC/LAist reporter Elly Yu, who is out visiting polling places around Southern California, and we’ll also get updates local registrars of voters Bob Page (Orange), Rebecca Spencer (Riverside) and Joe Holland (Santa Barbara) on what’s happening in their counties as ballots come in.

A Look At Historical Voting Trends In Los Angeles Communities & How It Can Shape The 2022 Midterms

Voting propensity can vary each election cycle, with participation most high during presidential races and some of the lowest being for midterm ballots. These midterms for the city of Los Angeles are unique in that they have a mayoral race that’s been invested in heavily, particularly by candidate Rick Caruso, who’s spent approximately $100 million in campaign advertisements. Those supporting candidate and California Representative Karen Bass have spent over $10 million for her campaign , but endorsements by the likes of former president Barack Obama make this race beg the question of what communities will show up for midterm candidates? What can historical voting trends tell us about how this year’s midterms and the communities that may show up most at the polls?

Today on AirTalk, we dig into these historical trends and analyze how exactly they may take shape this year with Raphe Sonenshein , executive director of the Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs at California State University, Los Angeles.

Election Day AMA To Answer Your FAQs ASAP

It’s Election Day 2022, and if you’re a KPCC listener or LAist reader, we know you’re already read in and up to speed on all the races on your ballot because you’ve been glued to the KPCC/LAist Voter Game Plan for the last month. But we are, all of us, human, and sometimes we put important things like voting off until the last minute. It’s OK! We’ve got you covered.

Today on AirTalk, KPCC/LAist Civics & Democracy Engagement Producer Brianna Lee is with us to answer your 11th hour voting questions. Need to know what to do if you made a mistake on your ballot? Have questions about why you are or aren’t seeing certain races on your ballot? Maybe you’re planning to drop off your ballot today and want to make sure your vote gets counted? Call us at 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org with your voting questions!

Winter Storm This Week Puts Out Fires, Brings Rain & Snow To California

A new Pacific storm brought snow, rain and wind to California on Monday. It’s the second significant storm this month for the state, which remains deep in drought. The National Weather Service warned of travel difficulties on mountain routes and potential flash flooding from wildfire burn scars. East of the state line, the Reno, Nevada, weather office said the initial impact of the storm was wind. “We can hear the wind roaring outside our NWS building at this time!” the office wrote before dawn. Southern California’s early morning showers were forecast to be followed by heavier precipitation by nighttime and extend into midweek.

New Book Discusses The Lead-Up To Retirement & How To Make The Most Of It

The new book “Independence Day: What I Learned About Retirement From Some Who’ve Done It and Some Who Never Will” gets into author Steve Lopez’s journey into retirement. Having spoken to a cast of our characters , including American filmmaker Mel Brooks, to get a solid understanding of what it means to retire.