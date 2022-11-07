Previewing Election Day 2022, Plus Local Registrars Of Voters Share Last Minute Tips And Answer Voter FAQs

Tomorrow is Election Day 2022, and if you’re a KPCC listener or LAist reader, we know you’re already read in and up to speed on all the races on your ballot because you’ve been glued to the KPCC/LAist Voter Game Plan for the last month. But we are, all of us, human, and sometimes we put important things like voting off until the last minute. It’s OK! We’ve got you covered the day before polls open with a final check-in on the major races, voter resources for those of you with last minute questions about voting, and we’ll also talk with a few local registrars of voters about how their Election Day preparations are going, and what they want you to know if you’re a voter in the county they serve.

Today on AirTalk, Larry Mantle speaks with KPCC & LAist civics and democracy correspondent Frank Stoltze, Caitlin Hernandez (they/them), a reporter for L.A. Explained, LAist's vertical unpacking how and why everyday issues happen so that you can stay informed, San Bernardino County Interim Assistant Registrar of Voters Stephanie Shea and Ventura County Registrar of Voters Mark Lunn.

How Does The Act Of Voting Make You Feel?

It’s Election Day, which means voting is underway! And for many, that can bring a lot of different feelings to the surface. Patriotism might be the word that comes to mind, but it can be more complicated than that. Today on AirTalk, we’re asking listeners to call in and share how the day makes you feel. Do you feel proud to take an active part in our country’s democracy? Are you a new voter? Does the state of the country politically lead to complex emotions about voting? Tell us how you’re feeling by calling 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

Alarming Rise In Antisemitism Is Stoked By Hateful Rhetoric

A few weeks ago, an antisemitic social media post from Kanye West, now known at YE, created a ripple effect of more hateful rhetoric and actions throughout the country. Following his comments, a white supremecist group took to a highway overpass in Beverly Hills to unfurl a banner declaring “Kanye is right about the Jews.” Antisemitism is a longstanding prejudice and those who monitor it say that it’s been on the rise, citing recent celebrity comments as catalysts. Last week, the Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for openly supporting an antisemitic documentary. Today on AirTalk, we want to hear from our Jewish listeners. How are you taking care of yourself and coping with the recent string of high-profile antisemitic comments? We’re joined by David Lehrer , president of Community Advocates, Inc., a nonprofit organization looking at race relations; former Los Angeles regional director of the Anti-Defamation League and Rabbi Abraham Cooper, Director of Global Social Action for the Simon Wiesenthal Center to discuss how their communities are coping.

A Judge Blocks Penguin Random House-Simon & Schuster Merger: What Does That Mean For Authors, Readers, And The Future Of The Publishing Industry?

A federal judge has blocked Penguin Random House’s proposed purchase of Simon & Schuster, agreeing with the Justice Department that the joining of two of the world’s biggest publishers could “lessen competition” for “top-selling books.” The ruling was a victory for the Biden administration’s tougher approach to proposed mergers, a break from decades of precedent under Democratic and Republican leadership. Penguin Random House quickly condemned the ruling, which it called “an unfortunate setback for readers and authors.” In its statement Monday, the publisher said it would seek an expedited appeal. Joining us Today on AirTalk is Mike Shatzkin , Founder & CEO, The Idea Logical Company, a consulting business providing services to small publishers seeking distribution and strategic insights to larger publishers about managing their supply chain and David W. Kesselman , partner of Kesselman Brantly Stockinger, he’s also an adjunct professor of Antitrust Law at Loyola Law School.

‘American Sirens’ Tells The Story Of The Black Men Who Became The First American Paramedics