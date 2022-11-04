Latest Twitter Update: Layoffs, Lawsuits, And A Rise In Misinformation

Employees braced for widespread layoffs at Twitter Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the social platform . In a letter to employees obtained by multiple media outlets, the company said employees would find out by 9 a.m. Pacific Standard Time if they had been laid off. The email did not say how many people would lose their jobs. Some employees tweeted early Friday that they had already lost access to their work accounts. They and others tweeted messages of support using the hashtag #OneTeam. The email to staff said job reductions were “necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.” Twitter’s roughly 7,500 employees have been expecting layoffs since Musk took the helm of the company. Already, the billionaire Tesla CEO has fired top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal , on his first day as Twitter’s owner.

Joining guest host Austin Cross today on AirTalk is Lauren Hirsch , New York Times reporter covering business & policy, and Alex Barinka , Bloomberg News social media reporter.

An 1835 Treaty Promised The Cherokee Nation A Non-Voting Congressional Representative— Could This Soon Be Fufilled?

There’s been a renewed effort by this group of indigenous peoples to get a member of Congress, with there being a legal basis for this– that being an agreed stipulation in their 1835 treaty with the United States government. The Treaty of New Echota had noted that in exchange for Cherokee land, the Nation would receive some compensation, one of which was a non-voting member of Congress. With Cherokee Nation’s renewed effort on getting said non-voting member, the House Rules Committee now intends to hold a hearing in mid-November regarding the topic, according to CNN.

Joining us to discuss the legal standing that the Cherokee Nation has due to this treaty is Arizona State University law professor Robert Miller , Native American history professor Julie L. Reed , and Chuck Hoskin Jr., Principal Chief of Cherokee Nation.

The Wonder Of One-Hit Wonders, And Your Favorites Of All Time

While most trying to make it big in the music industry are likely aiming for long, productive careers marked with multiple platinum albums and sold-out world tours, there is still something to be said about the one-hit wonder. These short-lived but beloved earworms and the people who make them probably won’t be holding a Grammy or giving an induction speech at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but songs like Baha Men’s “Who Let The Dogs Out,” “Sugar, Sugar” by The Archies, “Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus, and 867-5309 (Jenny) by Tommy Tutone still hold a special place in the hearts of many because of the brief period of time the spent being played on repeat at the top of the charts.

Today on AirTalk, guest host Austin Cross talks with Sarah Hill , associate professor of popular music at St. Peter's College in Oxford, England and author of the book " One-Hit Wonders: An Oblique History of Popular Music ."

FilmWeek: ‘Enola Holmes 2,’ ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,’ ‘Good Night Oppy,’ ‘One Piece Film: Red’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Tim Cogshell, Lael Loewenstein and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.



John Horn’s Interview about GOOD NIGHT OPPY with director Ryan White