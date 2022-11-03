Rounding Up Some Of The Most Contentious Races In Orange County

Up and down the ticket on Orange County ballots, some major races are taking place that can have serious ramifications for the country and local politics. Two major congressional battles will take place, with Republican Michelle Steel looking to fend off Democratic challenger Jay Chen for Congressional District 45. In Congressional District 47, Democrat Katie Porter is looking to defeat former Republican Assemblymember Scott Baugh. In its 5th supervisorial district, sitting Democratic supervisor Katrina Foley is challenged by Patricia Bates. There are also the litany of city council races throughout the county that seem like potential tossups.

We’re breaking down some of the races to keep an eye on with UCI political science and Chicano/Latino Studies professor Louis DeSipio , as well as KPCC & LAist reporters Jill Replogle and Josie Huang , who are covering several of these important races. Have a question about a specific race in Orange County? Join the conversation, call us at 866-893-5722 or email us at atcomments@kpcc.org .

Aaron Sorkin, Richard Thomas On Bringing Classic But Controversial Novel “To Kill A Mockingbird To The Theater

You may know Harper Lee’s novel “To Kill A Mockingbird” as a mainstay of middle and high school reading lists, but you may not know that its stage adaptation by Aaron Sorkin holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history. Now, the production is here in Los Angeles through Broadway in Hollywood and last week began a month-long run at The Pantages Hollywood before it shifts to the Segerstrom Center for the Performing Arts in Costa Mesa for two weeks in December and January.

Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by the author of the stage adaptation of “To Kill A Mockingbird,” Aaron Sorkin and Richard Thomas , who stars in the play as Atticus Finch.

New York AG Report Shares New Details About CBS, LAPD Effort To Cover Up Sexual Assault Report Against Les Moonves

CBS and its former president, Leslie Moonves, will pay $30.5 million as part of an agreement with the New York attorney general's office, which says the network's executives conspired with a Los Angeles police captain to conceal sexual assault allegations against Moonves. Under the deal announced Wednesday by Attorney General Letitia James, the broadcast giant is required to pay $22 million to shareholders and another $6 million for sexual harassment and assault programs. Moonves will have to pay $2.5 million, all of which will benefit stockholders who the attorney general said were initially kept in the dark about the allegations.The Los Angeles Police Department later identified the captain as Cory Palka, who retired last year in the rank of commander after 34 years in the department. He had served as the commanding officer of the Hollywood Division for more than three years.

Today on AirTalk, Los Angeles Times Media Reporter Meg James , who has been following the CBS saga for the last four years, is with us to explain what we’re learning from this new report and why its depth surprised her.

With files from the Associated Press

Identity Theft Cases Are On The Rise. Here’s How To Protect Yourself

Getting your identity stolen is not for the faint of heart. It’s a nightmarish experience, according to Jessica Roy , assistant editor on the Utility Journalism team at the Los Angeles Times. She details her experience with identity theft in a new piece titled “ My wallet was stolen at a bar. Then my identity theft nightmare began .” There, she explains the seemingly endless challenges that soon followed that night, but she also says that no one – not the police, not financial institutions, not the government – offered much assistance. It was her problem to fix. New Federal Trade Commission data shows a 70 percent increase in reported fraud compared to the previous year. This includes identity theft. Roy, along with Amy Schmitz , professor and chair in law at Ohio State University and expert in consumer law, join AirTalk to discuss the rise in cases, how to protect yourself and what to do if you are in the situation. We also want to hear your experiences with identity theft. Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

The CA Department of Justice has identity theft resources on its website, including 10 tips for Californians to protect themselves, a guide for those who believe they have been targeted, and forms for applying for entry into the Identity Theft Registry. You can find all this information here .



The State Of Air Travel Given More Flexible Work Patterns And A Weird Economy

The current economy is… odd. Inflation remains at record high as the Federal Reserve tries to slow consumer spending by hiking interest rates. We’ll see what happens with that. Airlines though are faring pretty well right now. According to reporting from the New York Times, flexible and remote work options are fueling an already intense demand for travel, and some experts expect that to continue impacting travel patterns even as economists whisper the warnings of the R work. Recession. Joining AirTalk to discuss the state of air travel is Leslie Josephs , a reporter covering the airline industry for CNBC. Have you adjusted your air travel patterns? Tell us how by calling 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

TV-Talk: ‘Dangerous Liaisons,’ ‘Blockbuster,’ ‘The Good Fight’ & More

Have you felt completely overwhelmed when deciding what new show to watch these days? Us too. There’s just so much content out there between network tv and numerous streaming platforms. Each week, we’re going to try to break through the noise with TV watchers who can point us to the must-sees and steer us clear of the shows that maybe don’t live up to the hype. This week, Larry talks to the Hollywood Reporter television critic Angie Han and Dominic Patten, senior editor & TV critic for Deadline.