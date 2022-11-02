Intimidation At Ballot Drop Boxes? Judge Says Armed Group Must Keep Its Distance, So What Is Legally Allowed At These Sites?

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered armed members of a group monitoring ballot drop boxes in Arizona to stay at least 250 feet away from the locations following complaints that people wearing masks and carrying guns were intimidating voters. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said members of Clean Elections USA, its leader and anyone working with them are also barred from filming or following anyone within 75 feet (23 meters) of a ballot drop box or the entrance to a building that houses one. They also cannot speak to or yell at individuals within that perimeter unless spoken to first. But what does federal law say, if anything, about security around ballot drop boxes? Are they treated similarly to voting centers? What kinds of new legislation might be necessary if certain groups are mobilizing to gather around ballot drop boxes to “monitor” people dropping their ballots off?

Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss voter intimidation at the ballot drop boxes is professor of law at Stanford University, Nate Persily .

Abortion Training Looms Over OB-GYN Programs – To Teach It Or Not To Teach It?

Students in obstetrics-gynecology and family medicine — two of the most popular medical residencies — face tough choices about where to advance their training in a landscape where legal access to abortion varies from state to state. Abortions are typically performed by OB-GYNs or family doctors, and training generally involves observing and assisting in the procedure, often in outpatient clinics. Many doctors and students now worry about nonexistent or subpar training in states where clinics closed or abortion laws were otherwise tightened after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss the quandary that OB-GYN residency programs are facing is Mary Ziegler , professor of law at UC Davis, and author of “Abortion and the Law in America: A Legal History, Roe v. Wade to the Present” and Laura Jacques , M.D., assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Rick Steves On His Latest Public Television Mini-Series ‘Art Of Europe’ And How You Can See It

American travel icon and author Rick Steves is back with his latest adventure in a new six-hour mini series called “ Rick Steves Art Of Europe. ” It’s a look at the entire span of European art history beginning in prehistoric Europe, Egypt, and ancient Greece through ancient Rome, medieval Europe, the Renaissance and the modern age. Steves joins Larry to discuss the new program and what viewers can expect. If you have questions for Steve, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

Episodes are airing on public television stations nationwide. Check your local listings or find the episodes online here .

Following Attack On Paul Pelosi, What’s The State Of Security For Politicians And Could The Incident Change Things?

A man named David DePape violently attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband last Friday at their home in San Francisco. Paul Pelosi is expected to recover after being assaulted with a hammer and undergoing surgery as a result. He suffered a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands, according to the L.A. Times . The incident has raised concerns about the rise in threats to political leaders along with questions about the level of security needed to adequately protect high level government officials and other prominent figures. Today on AirTalk, Bobby McDonald , lecturer in criminal justice at the University of New Haven in Connecticut and former United States Secret Service agent for two decades, and David Perez, CEO of OMEGA International Group Inc. , a private security firm based in Beverly Hills, join Larry to discuss the state of security, the various challenges and whether this incident might change things. If you have questions, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

Meet The Candidates: Karen Bass On What She’d Do If Elected Mayor Of Los Angeles

L.A.’s next mayor will inherit a city facing historical challenges. Among them: turmoil at City Hall just weeks before the Nov. 8 election when a leaked tape roiled L.A. politics , with the fate of powerful City Council members now in question, and a homelessness crisis . Candidates Congresswoman Karen Bass and challenger Rick Caruso have vowed, immediately on taking office, to declare a state of emergency regarding homelessness, which would give them broad powers to take action. Other major issues on Angelenos’ minds include crime and funding for the L.A. Police Department. Joining Larry to discuss is Karen Bass, candidate for Los Angeles mayor and current member of the U.S. House, representing California's 37th Congressional District, joins Larry for more. If you have questions, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

At the time of this broadcast, the campaign for candidate Rick Caruso had declined our multiple requests for an interview. We will update this page if that changes.

Take LAist’s “Meet Your Mayor” quiz here and check out the entire Voter Game Plan Guide here .

