Ballot Cram Session 2022 Live From KPCC’s Crawford Family Forum

Election day is just around the corner, and this year’s ballot includes seven statewide measures for Californians to yea or nay. Online and in-person gambling, abortion rights protections, arts education funding, a ban on flavored tobacco, requirements for dialysis clinics, and high-income taxation are on the line this November. We know it’s not always easy to navigate these propositions on your own. The good news is there’s still time to study up. Get your notepads and pencils ready—it’s time for a one-hour cram session!

Today on AirTalk, Larry Mantle and a panel of expert guests walk you through the basics of the props: what they are, the pros and cons and what’s at stake. Joining him are Caltech Professor of Political and Computational Science R. Michael Alvarez , Visiting Assistant Professor of Government at Claremont McKenna College Zachary Courser , and Assistant Professor of Politics at Pomona College Sara Sadhwani . Listen live at 89.3 FM, at KPCC.org, via the KPCC app, and you can also stream live video of the event here .

Summit Of The Arts In Orange County - An AirTalk Live Event

For 60 years, the Orange County Museum of Art has occupied space in Newport Beach’s Fashion Island. But in 2018, the tarp was pulled off plans for a brand new, 52,000 square foot museum space at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Since then, the Newport Beach space has been sold and OCMA has called a temporary space at South Coast Village its home, with a year-and-a-half closure during the pandemic, but this October the new space is finally opening its doors to showcase the best contemporary art from OC and around the world. And while the design was not intended to be as such, museum leaders say they’re hopeful the new space will be a welcome place for crowds in a post-COVID world with its indoor-outdoor design, which features thousands of square feet of open space, retractable walls and an outdoor event area for up to 1,000 people.