Breaking Down The Two Affirmative Action Cases This SCOTUS Term & What An Official Ruling May Look Like

The Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments for cases today focusing on affirmative action, the decisions in both could affect the scope of which race can be used in college admissions. The cases, Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina and Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, are the first affirmative action cases the court will hear since its 6-3 majority.

Today on AirTalk, we dig into the oral arguments and potential decisions on these cases with Santa Clara Law professor Pratheepan Gulasekaram , associate law professor at South Texas College of Law Josh Blackman , and Richard H. Sander , economist and professor of law at UCLA.

The Most Striking Halloween Decorations in Southern California And Where To Find Them

Noticed all the blood splatter on your neighbor's front lawns recently? It’s that time of year again, from now until January the front face of many homes will be adorned with anything from large 12-foot werewolf mannequins, to elaborate and drenched in gore front lawn mazes, to the simple wrap-around changing color roof lights that can stay up through late December. Seen any particularly horrifying displays this Halloween season? Now is the time to call in and tell us about all those 12-foot-2 monsters you’ve been running into on the street. Call us, creep us out! 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

A New NASA Panel Is Set To Study UFOs – Will They Share Their Findings?

NASA has put together a new panel of scientists to study Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, UAPs for short but more commonly known as UFOs. The nine-month study includes an impressive roster of planetary scientists, astrophysicists, and experts from the Federation Aviation Administration. Although there is a strong association with the extraterrestrial, there is no evidence that UAPs have an extraterrestrial origin. The interest in UAPs is tied to national security and air safety, but will the extensive study be able to conclude extensively what these UAPs are? And how transparent will those findings be?

Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss NASA’s new panel and what it’s tasked to study is Kenneth Chang , science reporter for the New York Times, Adam Frank , professor of astrophysics at the University of Rochester and author of “ Light of the Stars: Alien World and the Fate of the Earth .”

Trucks And SUVs Are Getting Bigger -- And More Dangerous For Anyone Outside Them

SUVs and Trucks are getting bigger. A lot bigger. From 2000 to 2018 the average weight of a pickup truck shot up 24% , and the height of front hoods --which are responsible for front blindzones -- has increased by 11%. For a variety of reasons, the proportion of trucks and SUVs to overall vehicles sold is increasing with SUVs making up over half of all new vehicle sales, while the proportion of small cars is decreasing. These factors have created a driving environment that is more dangerous for anyone not inside these larger vehicles, including children. A new law aims to remedy part of this issue by requiring all new cars to have front-facing cameras to cover these increasingly large blind spots. But will that be enough to reduce frontover accidents, and what else can be done to make driving safer for everyone? Joining Larry to break down the issues with big trucks and SUVs, blindspots, and how we got here is Jennifer Stockburger , director of operations at the nonprofit product testing organization Consumer Reports’ auto test center and Keith Barry , Autos editor and reporter at the nonprofit product testing organization Consumer Reports.

Former Pasadena Playhouse Artistic Director On ‘A Black Man’s Journey In American Theatre’