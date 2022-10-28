What Would It Take For Elon Musk’s Vision For Twitter To Be Implemented?

It’s official: Twitter’s new owner is none other than Elon Musk. The billionaire business magnante had originally agreed to buy Twitter and take it private for some $44 billion back in April before putting the deal on “hold” in May and announcing his desire to scrap the deal altogether in June. With a court-ordered mandate to close the deal by the end of this week, Musk made good on his bid and closed Thursday — and promptly cleaned house of top executives. There’s a lot of doomsaying about Musks’ takeover, with critics saying his plans will only cause harm to the platform. But what exactly are his plans, and how feasible are they? Joining guest host Austin Cross to break down Musk’s plans are professor of law and technology at Georgetown Anupam Chander and TKTK. What do you think about Musk’s big plans for the social media platform? Do you have a question about his plans? Give us a call at 866-893-5722 or you can email us at atcomments@kpcc.org .

Kevin De León Is Refusing To Resign From City Council — What’s His Strategy In Doing So?

It has been just shy of three weeks since leaked audio containing racist remarks during a conversation about redistricting between then-councilmember and city council president Nury Martinez and councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin De León was brought to light. Nury Martinez first stepped down as city council president before ultimately resigning from the council altogether just days later, but for many the three days she spent remaining on the council after the leak was publicized were three days too many.

So for many, the fact that councilmember Kevin De León has not resigned nearly three weeks after the fact is as shocking as it is appalling. Councilmember Gil Cedillo’s term is up in December regardless of whether he resigns, but councilmember De León isn’t up for reelection until 2024. With many major Democrats, local leaders, activists, and even the President of the United States calling for De León’s resignation, you gotta wonder — what exactly is his plan?

Here to break down councilmember De León’s strategy as he continues to not resign from Los Angeles City Council is Michael Trujillo , Democratic political strategist with Bryson-Gillette and Karen North , Professor of Digital Social Media at USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

It’s Never Too Late To Start Getting Married, These Later in Life Love Stories Prove It.

50 is the new thirty for a growing number of later in life first-time newlyweds. In June researchers out of the National Center for Marriage and Family Research conducted a study of marriage rates between 1990 and 2019. Women taking vows for the first time in midlife demonstrated a 74% increase compared to a 45% increase in men during the same time period. About 10% of total people marrying for the first time are somewhere between 40 and 59 years of age. The views of millennials and their younger counterparts on the importance of marriage has been steadily trending downwards for years but there’s still an older crowd finally coming around to the idea of settling down. Here to tell us about the experiences of those finding forever love in their twilight years is Clare Ansberry , WSJ columnist and author of the recent article “ ‘First-Time Marriages Are on the Rise for People in Their 40s and 50s .”

FilmWeek: ‘Causeway,’ ‘Armageddon Time,’ ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues,’ ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Wade Major and Claudia Puig review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

John Horn’s Interview about TAR with Cate Blanchett and Todd Field