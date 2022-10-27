Former LA City Councilmember, Fixture In CA Politics Rosalind Wyman Dies At 92

Roz Wyman, who made Los Angeles City history books for being the youngest ever elected councilmember at 22 in 1953, has died at the age of 92. Her impact on the city still continues even now, with Dodgers Stadium being a reminder of her efforts in bringing a professional baseball team to the city, having worked with then Dodgers owner Walter O’Malley to bring the team here from Brooklyn in 1957.

Today on AirTalk, director of Los Angeles Initiative at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs and former L.A. County supervisor and city councilmember Zev Yaroslavsky joins Larry to discuss the life and legacy of Wyman and her influence on the community.

Growth Is Up Slightly, Mortgage Rates At Record Heights. What Does All This Spell For The Economy?

The U.S. economy grew at a 2.6% annual rate from July through September, snapping two straight quarters of contraction and overcoming high inflation and interest rates just as voting begins in midterm elections in which the economy’s health has emerged as a paramount issue. Meanwhile, the average long-term U.S. mortgage rate topped 7% for the first time in more than two decades this week, a result of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes intended to tame inflation not seen in some 40 years. The last time the average rate was above 7% was April 2002, a time when the U.S. was still reeling from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, but six years away from the 2008 housing market collapse that triggered the Great Recession. Last year at this time, rates on a 30-year mortgage averaged 3.14%. Here to explain the latest on the economy are Richard Green , Director and Chair of the USC Lusk Center for Real Estate and Chris Thornberg , director of the UC Riverside Center for Economic Forecasting and Development

With files from the Associated Press

Understanding Conspiracies, Who Believes Them And Why Through The New Book ‘Conspiracy’

Why do seemingly rational people believe conspiracy theories? Bestselling author and founding publisher of Skeptic Magazine, Michael Shermer , raises this question in his new book “ Conspiracy: Why the Rational Believe the Irrational ” (Johns Hopkins University, 2022). And he makes the point that the state of conspiracism is at its most pressing moment today compared to any other time. Shermer presents his own analysis of why and dives into how we break down conspiracies and their power. Shermer joins Larry on AirTalk to discuss. If you have questions or comments, join the conversation by calling 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

COVID-19 AMA: Is A “Trippledemic” Happening, Research Casts Doubt On New Booster Shots, And More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Dean Blumberg , professor of medicine and chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at UC Davis Children’s Hospital.

Topics today include:

Is a ‘Tripledemic’ among us? Flu, Covid, and RSV

among us? Flu, Covid, and RSV The rise in respiratory syncytial virus in Southern California

in Southern California Your COVID symptoms may depend on your vaccination status

Why are flu cases rising?

New research casts doubt on the efficacy of the new COVID booster

casts doubt on the efficacy of the new COVID booster Do people have booster fatigue ?

Twitter Is Shedding Its Top Tweeters — We Break Down Why And And The Exodus Means For The Platform

Just days before billionaire Elon Musk is set to take over the social media site, Reuters has reported that Twitter is shedding its most prolific users . According to internal research obtained by the news site, “heavy tweeters,” who make up 10% of monthly users but create half of Twitter’s revenue and account for 90% of all content, have been fleeing the site since the onset of the pandemic. Just as bad for the site’s pocketbook is a marked decline of “safe for work” topics like entertainment and sports that advertisers are comfortable paying for ads next to, and a rise in “not safe for work” content such as pornography among English-speaking users. The decline comes after Facebook announced a decline in monthly users for the first time ever earlier this year, and the future of social media as an industry appears murky .

Today on AirTalk, Larry speaks with Sheila Dang , reporter for Reuters who first reported on Twitter’s loss of top tweeters and Siva Vaidhyanathan , Professor of Media Studies and director of the Center for Media and Citizenship at the University of Virginia about the decline in Twitter’s heavy tweeters, and what it means for the platform. Have you left Twitter after a bad experience? Deleted Instagram to stop getting FOMO? Or maybe you quit all social media to focus on yourself? We want to hear your story! Why have you avoided social media? Give us a call at 866-893-5722 or you can email us at atcomments@kpcc.org .

