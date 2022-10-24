Over The Weekend, Thousands Gathered In LA To Protest The Iranian Government

Protesters filled the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday calling for a regime change in Iran and rights for women. The protest in L.A. follows the September arrest of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died in custody of Iran's morality police three days later. She'd been accused of not properly wearing a hijab. Southern California is home to the largest diaspora of Iranians outside of Iran. Saturday’s protest saw 5,000 people of all ages and genders gather in Pershing Square and chanted their way to L.A. City Hall. The calls are clear. People want a regime change and accountability for the killing of Mahsa Amini.

Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss the wave of solidarity for Iranian women, a movement led by women across the globe, is Babak Dehghanpisheh, a Contributing writer at the Washington Post covering the Middle East and Iran. We also want to hear from listeners. Did you take part in the local protests? What do they mean to you and what do you want to see happen? Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .



Troubling Signs Are Cropping Up For California's Economy

If California were a country, its economy would currently be the fifth largest in the world , and may be poised to soon become the fourth largest . California also has the largest economy out of any U.S. state. But even with its size, the state's economy is not impervious to broader market troubles. The state has missed its tax revenue collection targets for the past three months . Normally the crown jewel of the nation for having companies go public, the state saw only nine companies launch an IPO in the first quarter compared to 81 in the previous year. Worries of a recession continue to loom, and these troubling signs are only reinforcing that possibility. Here to give us an update on the state of California's economy is data journalist at Bloomberg Linly Lin , adjunct professor of economics in the UCLA Anderson School of Management and senior economist with the UCLA Anderson Forecast , Jerry Nickelsburg , and long-time California politics observer with CalMatters, a nonprofit public interest publication Dan Walters .

Unpaid Internships Aren't Gen Zs Preferred Career Move. What Does Everyone Else Think??

According to Data from the Center for Research on College-Workforce Transitions at the University of Wisconsin-Madison somewhere between 31% and 58% of internships in the United States don’t pay . It's a common experience. If you’re starting out in a new field and you don't know where to begin, why not apply to that unpaid gig that's been sitting unfulfilled for weeks? It could take a few months or a couple of years but there's always the possibility of "movement within the company" striking at any moment. Turning your unpaid extracurricular into your main source of income! However, a whole job with no pay isn't appealing to everyone. The younger generation has a particular disdain for the practice . Well, what do our listeners think about unpaid internships? Gateway to the career of your dreams or a waste of time and space in your "outbox"? Call us, let us know. 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

Meet The Candidates: Sheriff Alex Villanueva Makes The Case For A Second Term

Mail-in ballots for the November 8 general election have started being mailed out to registered voters, and one of the most consequential races in Los Angeles County is the race for L.A. County Sheriff . The sheriff leads the largest sheriff’s agency in the world , with more than 10,000 sworn deputies and 8,000 civilian staff. Current Sheriff Alex Villanueva was a lieutenant, with the department for more than three decades when he ran for sheriff in 2018, unseating incumbent Jim McDonnell in a stunning upset. He ran as a reformer, promising to kick ICE agents out of the county’s jail system. It’s a promise that helped him earn support from immigrant rights groups and the L.A. County Democratic Party. But his tenure has attracted controversy, including battles with the L.A. County Board of Supervisors, clashes with oversight bodies about deputy gangs , and claims that he covered up a video of a deputy with his knee on the head of a man in custody for three minutes.

Today on AirTalk, Larry speaks with current L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva about his plans to lead the department if elected to a second term.

Contextualizing What’s At Stake In The Race For LA County Sheriff