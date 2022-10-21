Are The Ports Of Southern California Free Flowing Now?

The infamous supply chain backup at Southern California ports that made headlines and caused traffic jams last year appears to be waning. At its peak in January there were 109 cargo ships in waiting, today the ports have returned to the normal four or five ships. Combined the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach unloaded 686,000 containers in September, an 18% decrease from 2021. At the same time emissions harmful to human health have skyrocketed from ports, all rising at least 30% in the last year and inflaming local residents. Here to talk about the state of the ports in the region are Mario Cordero , Executive Director for the Port of Long Beach and John Wu , Professor of Supply Chain and Transportation at California State University San Bernardino.

Meet The Candidates: Lance Christensen Hopes To Takes Politics Out Of The Classroom As State Superintendent Of Public Instruction

Mail-in ballots for the November 8 general election have started being mailed out to registered voters, and one of the races we're following on AirTalk is for the office of California superintendent of public instruction. The superintendent oversees the state's K-12 public education system, and is the administrative head of the California Department of Education. They are also tasked with evaluating the performance of public schools and managing departmental facilities and resources. Lance Christensen is hoping to unseat incumbent Tony Thurmond for the nonpartisan position. Christensen is currently vice president of education policy and government affairs at the California Policy Center, and his platform includes slimming down the Department of Education's bureaucracy as well as increasing school choice. He also wants to give parents a bigger seat at the education table, remove politics from the classroom, and create a central hub website where parents could view how their tax dollars translate into test scores.

Today on AirTalk, Larry Speaks with Vice President of Education Policy & Government Affairs at the California Policy Center and candidate for California Superintendent of Public Instruction Lance Christensen about how he would run the office.

AirTalk has reached out to both candidates running for California superintendent of public instruction. As of airing, we have not been able to confirm an interview with current superintendent Tony Thurmond, but we’re working to schedule a conversation.

Previewing The Lakers & Clippers Following Yesterday's Battle At The Crypt

The Los Angeles Clippers kicked off their season in a 103-97 win against the Lakers in their shared home of Crypto.com arena. The Clippers begin the season as an NBA Finals contender, with the major question being tied to star players Kawhi Leonard and Paul George’s health. The Lakers head into the year not only dealing with the question of health but also that of cohesion, having dealt with plenty of roster turnover since stars Lebron James and Anthony Davis came to Los Angeles.

Today on AirTalk, we recap yesterday’s matchup and preview our two LA-based NBA teams with Jovan Buha , Lakers beat reporter for The Athletic, and Tomer Azarly , Clippers beat reporter for ClutchPoints.

FilmWeek: ‘Ticket To Paradise,’ ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Wendell & Wild’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Amy Nicholson, Andy Klein and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms.