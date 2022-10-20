Amid Growing Calls To Step Down, Kevin de León Announces He Won’t Resign From L.A. City Council

Despite growing calls for his resignation, L.A. Councilmember Kevin de León, who was involved in a racist conversation that leaked last week, said he will not step down from office in an interview with KCAL9 Wednesday.

“We need to heal as a city, and we need to come together and heal as a city. And I want to be part of that,” he told KCAL9 in an interview that lasted nearly 15 minutes.

He also did an interview in Spanish with Univision on Wednesday. De León was part of an October 2021 conversation with Councilmembers Nury Martinez and Gil Cedillo, as well as the head of the L.A. Labor Federation, Ron Herrera. Martinez, who made racist comments about Councilmember Mike Bonin’s young Black son, resigned from City Council last week . De León is heard in the comments making a joke after derogatory comments about Bonin’s son. In the KCAL9 interview, de León said the joke was directed at Martinez and that he was shocked by her comments. But he acknowledged that he did not voice any shock or objections. Today on Airtalk, we talk with Los Angeles City Council President and Councilmember for District 2 Paul Krekorian .

We reached out to Councilmember Kevin De León but did not hear back before our broadcast.

Read the full story from LAist here

We’re Terrible At Quitting. Why One Author Says It’s Integral To Success And How We Get Better At It

What’s a word that comes to mind when you think of success? Quitting probably isn’t one of them, but according to author Annie Duke , mastering the skill of quitting can lead to greater success. And generally speaking, as a society, we’re pretty bad at quitting. Duke uses stories from elite athletes to high-power business leaders to top entertainers in her new book " Quit: The Power of Knowing When to Walk Away " to break down the importance of quitting. She talks about why it’s so difficult to quit, how it influences our decision making and much more. She joins Larry to discuss. What are your thoughts? Does this resonate with you? Have you learned to become a better “quitter?” Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

First West Coast Ocean Lease Sales For Offshore Wind Energy Coming In December

The Biden administration will hold the first-ever lease sale for offshore wind energy on the West Coast, officials said Tuesday. The Dec. 6 sale will target areas in the Pacific Ocean off central and northern California— the first U.S. auction for commercial-scale floating offshore wind energy development. The final sale notice for the auction will outline the details and lease terms for five areas off California, enough for 4.5 gigawatts of offshore wind to power more than 1.5 million homes and create thousands of new jobs. The notice will include lease stipulations to promote a domestic supply chain and create union jobs. Sammy Roth , energy reporter for the Los Angeles Times, and Mark Z. Jacobson , professor of civil and environmental engineering at Stanford, join to discuss the future of offshore wind energy in California.

With files from the Associated Press

TV-Talk: ‘From Scratch,’ ‘The Watcher,’ ‘The Vow’ & More