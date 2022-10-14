Acting President Mitch O’Farrell On The Latest With LA City Council

Two city council members at the center of scandal over a leaked racist conversation face building pressure to resign. Mitch O’Farrell, now acting City Council president following Nury Martinez's resignation, canceled Friday’s scheduled Los Angeles city council meeting. He said he thought there was a good chance his remaining colleagues will listen to calls to step down. But the resignations do not appear imminent. On Thursday the Council President named the City’s Chief Legislative Analyst office caretaker of Council District 6, Martinez’ former jurisdiction. Here to speak about the City Council and what to expect in the coming weeks is the Acting Los Angeles City Council President Mitch O’Farrell.

A Supreme Court Challenge To A California Pig Law Could Have Broad Implications For How States Enforce Regulations

The Supreme Court has taken up a challenge to a 2018 California law, Proposition 12, that requires larger pen sizes for certain farm animals whose byproducts are sold in the state. The National Pork Producers Council told the court that California only produces 1% of the pork the state consumes, meaning that the law essentially regulates the pork industry of other states where pig farming actually takes place. Potentially at stake is whether California -- or any state -- has the right to regulate products consumed within its state if those products originate from outside its borders. Joining Larry to breakdown this case, National Pork Producers Council vs. Ross , as well as California's role in it, is Supreme Court reporter for the Los Angeles Times David Savage .

DOJ Finds That OC Sheriffs Dept. & Prosecutors Violated Civil Rights In Its Informant Program

The U.S. Justice Department said Thursday that the Sheriff’s Department and prosecutors in Orange County, California, ran an extensive jailhouse informant program for years that violated the rights of criminal defendants. The investigation into this program began in 2016 and the findings have now been released in a 60-page report by the department of justice.

Today on the program, we breakdown the latest updates surrounding this scandal with Andre Mouchard, assistant managing editor for the OC Register who’s been following the OC jail informant scandal.

