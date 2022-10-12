The Latest Out Of LA City Council As President Biden Weighs In On The Push For Resignations

The Los Angeles City Council had a lot to discuss Tuesday morning, but it was their constituents who did most of the talking. It was the first meeting since the leak of audio of three councilmembers featuring racist language and political scheming that sparked a multilayered public firestorm in the second largest city in the nation. In Washington D.C., President Joe Biden joined in calling for everyone involved in the recorded conversation to resign. "The president is glad to see that one of the participants in that conversation has resigned, but they all should," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday. "He believes that they all should resign. The language that was used and tolerated during that conversation was unacceptable, and it was appalling. They should all step down."

Today on AirTalk, Zev Yaroslavsky, director of the Los Angeles Initiative at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs and KPCC/LAist reporter Jackie Fortiér join us to discuss the latest on these events.

Reverend Doctor Najuma Smith-Pollard Speaks On The Role Of Faith Leaders In Communities Who Have Lost Faith In Public Officials

A rambunctious crowd of protesters packed the Los Angeles City Council chamber Tuesday, calling for the resignation of three members involved in a closed-door meeting in which racist language was used to describe colleagues — and even one councilmember’s toddler son — as they plotted to safeguard Latino political strength. A big part of those calls for resignation have been from local religious leaders in the city, who have convened several times since the release of the audio. Today on AirTalk, assistant director of public and community engagement at the USC’s Center for Religion and Civil Culture, Reverend Doctor Najuma Pollard-Smith speaks with Larry about the role of faith leaders like herself in times of public civic crises and why religion is vital to so many Angelenos in the wake of such scandals.

Broadway Icon Angela Lansbury, Known For Series ‘Murder, She Wrote,’ Dies At 96

Angela Lansbury, the big-eyed, scene-stealing British actress who kicked up her heels in the Broadway musicals “Mame” and “Gypsy” and solved endless murders as crime novelist Jessica Fletcher in the long-running TV series “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. She was 96. Lansbury died Tuesday at her home in Los Angeles, according to a statement from her three children. She died five days shy of her 97th birthday. Lansbury won five Tony Awards for her Broadway performances and a lifetime achievement award. She earned Academy Award nominations as supporting actress for two of her first three films, “Gaslight” (1945) and “The Picture of Dorian Gray” (1946), and was nominated again in 1962 for “The Manchurian Candidate” and her deadly portrayal of a Communist agent and the title character’s mother. Today on AirTalk, we reprise Larry’s conversation with Lansbury from 2014 where they talked about her career including her role as Madame Arcati (for which she won her fifth Tony Award) in the Noel Coward play “Blithe Spirit.”

The Big Burn Podcast Explains Surviving In The Age Of Wildfires

Over the past decade, California has been hit by nine out of ten of its largest fires on record. And even if you don't live in the state, you’re likely impacted by the fire crisis. A combination of climate change and poor policy decisions got us here. So, is there anything we can do about this new age of devastating wildfires? KPCC and LAist science reporter Jacob Margolis went on a journey to figure out how we got here, why we keep screwing things up, and what we can do to survive (and even thrive) while the world around us burns. His journey and reporting has been compiled into the new LAist Studios podcast, The Big Burn . From the creators of The Big One , this next installment of The Big Disaster series provides listeners with a 10 episode wildfire survival guide that includes not just tangible safety tips — but hope for our future.

Today on AirTalk, KPCC and LAist science reporter Jacob Margolis joins Larry to talk about The Big Burn podcast and what he learned on the reporting trail.

TV-Talk: ‘Saturday Night Live,’ ‘The Peripheral,’ ‘Dahmer’ & More