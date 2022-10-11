The Latest On LA City Council: Following Today’s Council Meeting, Reform Efforts, And More

Nury Martinez resigned as Los Angeles City Council President yesterday and just today announced a “leave of absence,” releasing the following statement: "This has been one of the most difficult times of my life and I recognize this is entirely of my own making. At this moment, I need to take a leave of absence and take some time to have an honest and heartfelt conversation with my family, my constituents, and community leaders. I am so sorry to the residents of Council District 6, my colleagues, and the City of Los Angeles." This, following the leaking of recordings in which she made racist remarks in a meeting last October during a conversation between two other Latino councilmembers and the L.A. Labor Federation president. The conversation sparked outcry from Angelenos as well as calls for immediate resignation of all three councilmembers from local, state, and national leaders. The fallout of this leak has brought the city council to a perilous moment , with the path forward for the city still unclear.

Today on AirTalk, we’ll cover the latest on the fallout from the leaked recordings and what sort of reforms are being discussed. The city council is set to meet for the first time since the leak this morning, and we’ll be monitoring the meeting and providing updates as well. Joining Larry today is executive director of the Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs at Cal State Los Angeles Raphe J. Sonenshein , politics professor at Pomona College and commissioner on the 2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission Sara Sadhwani , professor of political science and Chicano/Latin studies and director of the Center for the Study of Los Angeles at Loyola Marymount University Fernando Guerra and Distinguished Professor, Sociology and American Studies & Ethnicity at USC, Manuel Pastor . Have a question or comment? Give us a call at (866) 893-5722 or you can email us at atcomments@kpcc.org .

With files from LAist. You can watch the city council meeting beginning at 10:00 a.m. here .

Iconic SoCal DJ Art Laboe Dies At The Age Of 97

Art Laboe, the pioneering DJ credited with helping end segregation in Southern California, has died. He was 97. Laboe died Friday night after catching pneumonia, said Joanna Morones, a spokesperson for Laboe’s production company, Dart Entertainment. Laboe’s last show was produced last week and broadcast Sunday night. Laboe is credited with helping end segregation in Southern California by organizing live DJ shows at drive-in eateries that attracted whites, Blacks and Latinos who danced to rock-n-roll and shocked an older generation still listening to Frank Sinatra and Big Band music.

Laboe is also credited with coining the “oldies, but goodies” phrase. In 1957, he started Original Sound Record, Inc. and in 1958, released the compilation album “Oldies But Goodies: Vol. 1,” which stayed on the Billboard’s Top 100 chart for 183 weeks. He later developed a strong following among Mexican Americans for hosting the syndicated “The Art Laboe Connection Show.” His baritone voice invited listeners to call in dedications and request a 1950s-era rock-n-roll love ballad or a rhythm and blues tune from Alicia Keys. Gustavo Arellano , columnist for the LA Times, joins Larry to discuss his legacy. If you have thoughts to share, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

With files from the Associated Press

Checking In On The Latest In Ukraine

Russia launched a second barrage of missile and drone strikes against Ukraine on Tuesday morning , following a retaliation strike on Monday for an attack on a critical bridge that was its most widespread strikes against the country in months. The first retaliatory barrage on Monday smashed civilian targets, knocked out power and water, shattered buildings and killed at least 19 people, with Tuesday’s strike killing at least one person. Ukraine’s Emergency Service said nearly 100 people were wounded in the Monday morning rush hour attacks that Russia launched from the air, sea and land against at least 14 regions, spanning from Lviv in the west to Kharkiv in the east. Many of the attacks occurred far from the war’s front lines. Though Russia said missiles targeted military and energy facilities, some struck civilian areas while people were heading to work and school. Tuesday’s strikes also targeted military and energy facilities, with some strikes falling into civilian areas.

Joining Larry to discuss Russia’s retaliatory attacks as well as the latest on the overall war in Ukraine is Adjunct Senior Fellow for the Defense Program at the Center for a New American Security Chris Dougherty and Staff writer at the Kyiv Independent Asami Terajima.

With files from the Associated Press.

Rebuild Or Retreat? After Hurricane Ian, This Question Comes To The Fore

After a natural disaster as catastrophic as Hurricane Ian, the question arises of how to go about rebuilding the areas that were destroyed. The category 4 hurricane ravaged parts of southwestern Florida, areas that were already at risk for flooding. In addition to the low-lying landscape, many of the structures that were destroyed were built decades ago before building codes in Florida took into account strong hurricane winds. Now, as residents and state officials look to rebuild Fort Myers and other impacted areas, experts raise the question of whether or not we should rebuild at all, and if we do, can we apply the technological advances needed to prevent such devastation the next time.

Joining us today on AirTalk to talk about the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and what comes next is attorney and coastal planning specialist at Sea Grant Florida, Thomas Ruppert and professor of civil engineering at the University of Florida, David Prevatt .

Triple Play: Dodgers Face Padres In Postseason Matchup Following A Record-Breaking Year

After a 6-0 win over the New York Mets, the San Diego Padres advance to face the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in a best-of-five Division Series that begins today! The Dodgers are going into this series with plenty of momentum, coming off a team-record 111 wins this season and having beat the Padres 14 times in their last 19 games. Game 1 of the series will be in Dodgers Stadium and start at 6:37 pm PT.

Today on AirTalk, we preview the Dodgers-Padres series with Mike DiGiovanna, LA Times reporter covering Dodgers, Angels and Chargers, KPCC All Things Considered host Nick Roman and NPR Morning Edition Host A Martinez.

With files from the Associated Press