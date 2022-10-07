LA’s Long Awaited K-Line Is Here. What Are Your Thoughts?

It took more than half a century of studying, planning and constructing (and delays), but the vision for a high-capacity rail line through South Los Angeles and Inglewood that links to one of the busiest airports in the world is finally arriving (mostly). The L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s K Line, or Crenshaw/LAX Line, is slated to open today Friday. The agency is hosting a K Line Fest from noon to 6 p.m. at Leimert Park Plaza to celebrate. One important note: it’s called the Crenshaw/LAX Line, but riders won’t be able to connect directly to LAX by rail for at least a couple more years. How do you feel about the new line? What impact do you think it will have on the community? Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

Read the full story on LAist here

COVID-19 AMA: Mpox Cases Drop, New Law To Fight COVID-19 Misinformation & More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, infectious disease specialist and professor of medicine at the UCSF Medical Center.

Topics today include:

Proposition 29: Yet Another Fight Over How Dialysis Clinics Should Be Operated

Advocates for Proposition 29 say it’s about improving care. The measure requires dialysis clinics to have at least one physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant on site with at least six months of experience. It requires clinics to report infection data to state agencies. And it requires publicly listing physicians who have a certain level of ownership interest. The Service Employees International Union - United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW) is the leading sponsor of the initiative and argues these things will help transform clinics for the better. But opponents say it’s a union ploy that’s already failed at the ballot box two times prior. They say it’s a costly measure that will only exacerbate a healthcare shortage and harm dialysis patients. Joining to discuss is David Miller, research director of SEIU-UHW, and DeWayne Cox, dialysis patient and a spokesperson for the "No on 29" campaign. If you have questions about Prop 29, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

FilmWeek: ‘Amsterdam,’ ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,’ ‘Tár,’ ‘Hellraiser’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Tim Cogshell , Wade Major and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms. Also on the show, John Horn interviews ‘Battleground’ director Cynthia Lowen.

John Horn’s Interview about ‘Battleground’ with Director Cynthia Lowen

Three years before the Supreme Court overturned Roe versus Wade, filmmaker Cynthia Lowen started work on her documentary ‘Battleground’. The film follows the efforts of anti-abortion activists, and shows how they were able to succeed despite the majority of Amercians’ support for abortion rights. The documentary ends before the Supreme Court strikes down Roe in its Dobbs decision, a move seemingly preordained in light of Lowen’s film.

Today on FilmWeek, KPCC’s own John Horn sits down with Cynthia Lowen to talk about the making of ‘Battleground.’