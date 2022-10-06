Updates On Iran As It Enters A Third Week Of Sustained Protest

Protests in Iran over the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the country’s morality police have stretched into a third week, even after authorities disrupted the internet, deployed riot troops and attacked perceived enemies abroad. That playbook of repression has worked before, but the spontaneous demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini persist and keep changing. Famous politicians and actresses abroad now are cutting off their hair with scissors, following Iranian women protesters who have done the same. The longevity and metamorphosis of the protests pose a new threat to Tehran, one unseen since the 2009 Green Movement protests brought millions to the street. The seemingly spontaneous and leaderless protests share some of the same strengths and weaknesses of those over a decade ago. Iran’s theocracy ultimately crushed them over time. Whether it will do the same now remains in question. Here to talk about the ongoing protests are Farnaz Fassihi , New York Times journalist covering Iran and Kevan Harris , Sociology Professor at UCLA and author of the book “A Social Revolution: Politics and the Welfare State in Iran” (UC Press, 2017).

With Files From The Associated Press

New Supreme Court Case Could Make Tech Companies Liable For Their Content Algorithms

The Supreme Court said Monday it will hear two cases seen as important tests of federal law, begging the question of whether internet companies are liable for the material users post on their networks. In the cases, relatives of people killed in terrorist attacks in France and Turkey had sued Google, Twitter, and Facebook. They accused the companies of helping terrorists spread their message and radicalize new recruits via its content algorithm.

Today on AirTalk, we talk with Eric Goldman , professor of law at Santa Clara University where he specializes in privacy and internet law, about the implications of the case and what it could mean for the future of the internet.

Proposition 31: Upholding Or Striking Down A Ban On Flavored Tobacco Sales

This initiative, Proposition 31, asks voters whether a 2020 law that outlawed the sale of certain flavored tobacco products in California should take effect or be overturned. When the state Legislature passes a law, voters have the power to stop it from ever taking effect if they can gather enough signatures to put a referendum on the ballot. That’s what tobacco companies did after lawmakers passed a law in 2020 to outlaw certain flavored tobacco products, arguing the products were designed to appeal to children. The law was delayed until voters could decide in November. Hundreds of local municipalities have a patchwork of their own bans on the products, but this Proposition taking effect would bring the entire state into compliance. Opponents argue the bans are a violation of adults' rights to choose and that the marketing and sales of these products to minors is a nonissue since it is illegal for people under 21 to purchase tobacco products. A "Yes" vote would place the ban into effect across the state, and a "No" vote would keep the status quo across the state. Joining Larry to discuss is Phillip Gardiner , Co-Chair of the African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council & Doctor of Public Health and Guy Bentley , Director of Consumer Freedom and Harm Reduction Research & Policy Analyst at the Reason Foundation.

The Chess World Is Being Rocked By An Alleged Cheater — But Did He Do It?

The chess world has been embroiled in something of a scandal for the past few weeks. Reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen withdrew from a match against fellow grandmaster Hans Niemann at the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis after a single move. Magnus later released a statement accusing his opponent of having cheated to beat him in their prior match. Niemann denied having cheated against Carlsen, but admitted that he had cheated in games in the past. Now a 72-page report from Chess.com has been released, making the case that Niemann has cheated in over 100 prior games but stopping short of saying he cheated in his recent match against Carlsen. Joining Larry to breakdown the scandal, and explain the mechanics of how Niemann could have cheated (and whether he actually did) is sports reporter for the Wall Street Journal Andrew Beaton and professor of computer science and engineering at University at Buffalo who is a leading authority on cheating in chess Kenneth Regan .

TV-Talk: ‘The Midnight Club,’ ‘Ramy,’ ‘Los Espookys’ And More