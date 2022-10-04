With The Drought Expected To Last Through 2023, We Check In With Local Water Districts

State officials say our reservoirs continue to be far below average levels for this time of year, and they’re expecting another drought year in 2023. Drought managers say the reason is largely a sign of the worsening effects of human-driven global heating, as well as the likelihood of a third year of La Niña, a natural weather phenomenon that usually means less than average rainfall. According to the California Department of Water Resources, the current drought has been the driest three-year-period in more than 100 years.

Joining us to talk about the current state of California’s drought and its impact on water availability is KPCC and LAist Climate Emergency reporter Erin Stone , general manager of the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District Dave Pedersen, Director of water resources at the Irvine Ranch Water District Fiona Sanchez.

With files from LAist. Read the full story from Erin Stone here

With The Fourth Quarter Off To A Strong Start, We Check In On The State Of The Economy

The wind has a chill to it, the leaves in places with a broader spectrum of weather than SoCal are beginning to turn, and the AirTalk team has taken to wearing scarves in the office. That’s right folks: it’s officially the fourth quarter of 2022, and it’s off to a roaring start. The three major stock indices saw impressive gains on Monday, each pulling in over 2% at the close, and recovering from a dismal prior trading week. Not to mention the dollar is also strong — like, really strong . But not all is well in the land of economics; inflation is still eating into American’s pocketbooks, and the potential for a recession still looms large. Today on AirTalk, Larry is joined by Wall Street Journal reporter covering the U.S. stock market and investing Akane Otani and Senior Director of the Center for Regional Economics and the California Center at the Milken Institute Eugene Cornelius . Have a burning economic question that demands an answer over the airwaves? Give us a call at (866) 893-5722 or you can email us at atcomments@kpcc.org .

South LA And Its Rich History Take Center Stage In New Fiction Anthology ‘South Central Noir’

Although South Los Angeles has been prominently featured in much of pop culture like film, television and music, you might not think of it as the first place a mystery noir story would take place. But for South L.A. native Gary Phillips, there’s much more to the history and generations of people who have lived in the neighborhood than how it’s traditionally been portrayed. And it’s that rich history that made it the ideal setting for a new anthology of 14 original stories, “South Central Noir.”

Today on AirTalk, Larry speaks with writer, author and “ South Central Noir ” editor Gary Phillips and Jervey Tervalon, a Los Angeles-based writer and author whose story “How Hope Found Chauncey” appears in the anthology and is set at the Snooty Fox Motor Inn on S Western Ave in South L.A. They’ll talk about their contributions to the anthology, some of the other stories and authors whose work appears in it and why South Los Angeles and its rich history made it so appealing to the authors as a setting in their stories.

Proposition 28 Earmarks Money For Arts Education. We Break Down The Details

Enacting Proposition 28 would create a minimum source of funding for arts education programs across K-12 public and charter schools. The minimum would be equal to 1% of the state's allocated budget for K-12 education, as set by the previously passed Proposition 98 -- but come out of the state's general fund. The amount set aside could be as high as $1 billion . Proponents say that the time for a dedicated stream of arts funding in the state is Long overdue. Opponents say locking-in more spending without creating new revenue sources is a bad idea.

Joining Larry to discuss the pros and cons of Proposition 28 is Austin Beutner, former superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District superintendent who is spearheading the Yes on 28 campaign and Lance Christensen , Vice President, Education Policy & Government Affairs at the California Policy Center. Do you have questions or comments? Give us a call at (866) 893-5722 or you can email us at atcomments@kpcc.org .

Ketamine Is Increasingly Used To Treat Depression

Ketamine has historically been known as a “club drug,” used by partygoers for a psychedelic high. Three years ago, in 2019, the FDA approved the anesthetic for an alternative use – a treatment for severe depression. Since then, and even well before the FDA approval, Ketamine has garnered a lot of hype for its fast-acting and therapeutic effects. But psychiatrists are quick to point out that the drug is not a “miracle drug,” despite what patients want to believe and what private clinics might market it as. There can be severe side effects and should only be administered under rigorous observation. Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss the ride of Ketamine as a treatment for depression is assistant professor of psychiatry and co-director at the Anxiety Disorders Clinic at Johns Hopkins University, Paul Nestadt and neurologist in Newport Beach and part of the neurobehavioral program at Hoag Hospital , Philip O’Carroll .

Loretta Lynn, Country Music Icon, Dies At Age 90

Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90. As a songwriter, she crafted a persona of a defiantly tough woman, a contrast to the stereotypical image of most female country singers. The Country Music Hall of Famer wrote fearlessly about sex and love, cheating husbands, divorce and birth control and sometimes got in trouble with radio programmers for material from which even rock performers once shied away.

Joining us today on AirTalk to talk about the legacy of Loretta Lynn is freelance music journalist in East Nashville, Tennessee and author of the upcoming book “HER COUNTRY: How the Women of Country Music Become the Success Story They Were Never Supposed to Be, Marissa Moss and entertainment writer for the Associated Press based in Nashville, Tennessee, Kristin Hall .

With files from the Associated Press