Hackers Post Data From LAUSD Ransomware Breach After District Refuses To Pay Ransom. What’s The Latest?

A group of hackers has released sensitive data stolen from the Los Angeles Unified School District’s online systems during the Labor Day weekend ransomware attack , district officials confirmed Sunday.

The development comes just days after LAUSD officials confirmed that cyberattackers had demanded the school district pay a ransom to prevent the data’s exposure. LAUSD leaders refused. The scope of the stolen data is unclear. LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho issued a statement on Twitter saying that experts with the district and law enforcement were “analyzing the full extent of this data release.” Joining us to discuss the latest is Kyle Stokes , K-12 senior education reporter for KPCC/LAist.

California Gas Prices Far Above National Average, Newsom Questions Oil Companies

The average cost of a gallon of gas was $6.30 in California on Friday, far above the national average of $3.80, according to AAA. Newsom administration officials said the difference between state prices and the national average has never been larger. The Democratic governor also called on state lawmakers to pass a new tax on oil company profits and return the money to California taxpayers. Lawmakers don't return to the Capitol until January. The California Energy Commission also wrote a letter to executives of five major oil companies asking why prices rose so dramatically, what actions the state could take to lower prices and why refinery inventory levels have dropped. Here to talk the latest about petroleum energy prices in California and the United States is Severin Borenstein, professor and faculty director of the Energy Institute at UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, member of the California ISO Board of Governors. Have gas questions? Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

A New Survey Says Angelenos Generally Support The Police

According to a new study from Loyola Marymount University, the public’s confidence in the Los Angeles Police Department has gone up slightly over the past couple of years. Despite the racial reckoning after the murder of George Floyd, the survey suggests that L.A. residents are generally supportive of the LAPD, though more than half the city’s residents believe that the department is still tainted with racial bias. Joining us today on Airtalk to discuss the recent survey and its findings is professor of political science and Chicano/Latin studies and director of the Center for the Study of Los Angeles at Loyola Marymount University, Fernando Guerra and senior lecturer for the political science department and managing director at the Center for the Study of Los Angeles at Loyola Marymount University Brianne Gilbert .

The Supreme Court Is Back In Session: Here Are The Top Cases

The Supreme Court is beginning its new term , welcoming the public back to the courtroom and hearing arguments for the first time since issuing a landmark ruling stripping away women’s constitutional protections for abortion. Monday’s session also is the first time new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson , the court’s first Black female justice, will participate in arguments. And the public is back for the first time since the court closed in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic . Also hanging over the justices is some unfinished business from last term: the leak of a draft of the abortion decision seven weeks before it was formally announced. Chief Justice John Roberts ordered an investigation, but the court has yet to provide an update. Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss what we can expect to see as the new Supreme Court term begins is Jess Bravin , supreme court correspondent for the Wall Street Journal and Blake Emerson , professor of law at the UCLA School of Law.

Propositions 26 & 27: Breaking Down How Each Would Change The Sports Betting Landscape In California And Where The Money Goes

The campaign that could bring legalized sports betting to California is the most expensive ballot-initiative fight in U.S. history at about $400 million and counting, pitting wealthy Native American tribes against online gambling companies and less-affluent tribes over what’s expected to be a multibillion-dollar marketplace.

A torrent of advertising has buffeted Californians for months, much of it making promises far beyond a plump payoff from a game wager. Some ads coming from the consortium of gambling companies barely mention online betting. Instead, the ads tease a cornucopia of benefits from new revenues — helping the homeless, aiding the mentally ill and providing financial security for poorer tribes that haven’t seen a windfall from casino gambling. Further clouding the issue: There are two sports betting questions on the ballot. Today, we're spending an entire hour discussing the two propositions, what each would do, where the money would go and more. Joining to discuss is Adam Candee , managing editor at Legal Sports Report, Grace Gedye , economy reporter for CalMatters, Nathan Click, spokesperson for the "Yes on 27" campaign, Katherine Fairbanks, spokesperson for the Coalition For Safe Responsible Gaming, the primary stakeholder in the "Yes on 26, No on 27" campaign, and Steve Light , professor at the University of North Dakota and co-director for its Institute for the Study of Tribal Gaming Law & Policy. We also want to hear from you! What are your thoughts on the props and what questions do you have? Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

