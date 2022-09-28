As Hurricane Ian Threatens Florida’s Southwest Coast, What’s Happening On The Ground

Hurricane Ian's most damaging winds began hitting Florida's southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Fueled by warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, Ian grew to a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane overnight with top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm trudged on a track that would have it making landfall north of the heavily populated Fort Myers area, which forecasters said could be inundated by a storm surge of up to 18 feet (5.5 meters). Ian menaced Florida after bringing destruction Tuesday to western Cuba, where two people were reported dead and the entire island was blacked out as the storm brought down the country's electrical grid.

Today on AirTalk, we’ll get the latest from the ground with Michael Kiniry, host and producer with NPR member station WGCU in Ft. Myers Florida.

The State Of California Prisons: Involuntary Servitude, Labor, And Fire Camp

Under state law, most of California’s incarcerated population is required to work. These jobs vary from cleaning kitchens and sanitizing common spaces to fighting some of California’s biggest wildfires. While California forbids slavery, it does allow involuntary servitude, permitting the state to pay incarcerated folks far below minimum wage. A constitutional amendment known as ACA 3 came before California voters last November vying to outlaw entirely involuntary servitude as a punishment for crime. The bill passed in the Assembly in March but ultimately failed to receive enough support. The Department of Finance staunchly opposed the plan, saying it would cost the state $1.5 billion dollars to pay incarcerated people minimum wage.

Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss prison labor and the status of involuntary servitude in California is chancellor professor of law at UC Irvine, Michele Goodwin , executive director of the Anti-Violence, Safety and Accountability Project and original author of the legislation to end involuntary servitude in California, Samuel Nathaniel Brown , and former program director at Ventura Training Center, Michelle Garcia.

Checking Back In On The Latest With Hurricane Ian

We check back in on the latest in Florida as Hurricane Ian makes landfall. Joining to discuss is Matthew Peddie , host of Florida Matters, a weekly public affairs show from NPR Member station WUSF in Tampa Bay.

With An Election Around The Corner, We Speak With Local Registrars

Put it on your calendar now if it’s not already: election day is November 8. Today on AirTalk, we check in with local registrars about how they are preparing for the big day. Joining Larry is Registrar of Voters for Los Angeles County, Dean Logan and Registrar of Voters for Orange County Bob Page.

The OC Report: Why Orange County Is A High School Football Hotbed

If you look at the top 15 teams in the rankings of California high school football teams, you might notice a trend: ⅓ of them are from Orange County. It’s no coincidence -- OC has long been a hotbed for high-level high school football. Mater Dei High School alone has produced three Heisman Trophy winners , but other schools like Los Alamitos, Mission Viejo, and Edison High School in Huntington Beach are also part of a competitive group of programs that make up the current OC high school football landscape.

Today on AirTalk, Larry talks with two local reporters with more than 80 years of combined experience covering Southern California high school sports -- Steve Fryer , high school sports reporter with the Orange County Register and Eric Sondheimer, prep sports columnist for The Los Angeles Times.

Maine Man Finds 700 Year Old Document Worth $10,000 At Estate Sale -- What’s Your Best Find?

A Maine bargain hunter recently stumbled upon , quite literally, way more than he bargained for after he went to an estate sale and purchased a framed document for $75 that turned out to be a long-lost page from a 13th century church missal used in France that experts estimate is worth more than $10,000. Now, this lucky collector’s story isn’t the norm, but it’s certainly not the first story of treasure hunters unknowingly coming into possession of an incredibly valuable item at a yard sale because the seller is unaware of what it truly is.

Today on AirTalk, we’re opening up our phones to hear from you -- what’s your best find at a garage, yard or estate sale? Maybe it’s not a 700 year old document worth $10,000, but maybe it was a product that you loved and was discontinued? Or maybe an item you were searching for to add to a collection? Or, maybe you did hit the jackpot and find an antique of some kind that was actually worth way more than the seller realized? Share your best finds by joining our live conversation at 866-893-5722 or by emailing atcomments@kpcc.org.