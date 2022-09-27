The State May Delay The Release Of School Test Scores — How Would Learning Be Impacted? Since its implementation in 2015, California has released the results of the yearly statewide Smarter Balanced standardized test to the public. The public disclosure of the results allow districts to cross-compare results, and the public to scrutinize and debate the quality of education in the state. With no Smarter Balanced test administered in the 2019-2020 school year and fewer than 25% of students taking the test in the 2020-2021 year, the 2021-2022 school year results were set to give the public a comprehensive look at the impact the pandemic had on education. However, the California Department of Education is delaying the release of the results, and has refused a public records request to disclose the test results according to EdSource. But the Department of Education claims that there is no delay, and that they are on track to release the results in October.

Joining Larry to discuss the status of the Smarter Balanced test results this year, and how they are used by schools and districts is Deputy Superintendent of the Initiatives Branch at the California Department of Education Malia Vella , investigative reporter for EdSource Thomas Peele , and dean of the USC Rossier School of Education Pedro Noguera .

COVID-19 AMA: Updated Boosters For Young Kids May Be Coming, Why The Winter Could Spell Trouble For Case Numbers And More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Peter Chin-Hong , infectious disease specialist and professor of medicine at the UCSF Medical Center.

Topics today include:

The State Of California Prisons; Mental Health, Solitary Confinement, And The Mandela Act

Continuing our weeklong series on the California prison system, today we are taking a look at mental health and solitary confinement. A bill before Gov. Gavin Newsom would limit solitary confinement in California to 15 consecutive days, and no more than 45 days out of 180. Proponents of limiting or doing away with solitary confinement have long argued it is inhumane, ineffective and tantamount to torture. Law enforcement groups have asked Newsom to veto the bill, arguing that prison and jail officials, not legislators, should determine when and where to use solitary confinement.

Joining us today on AirTalk is professor of criminology at UC Irvine, Keramet Reiter , professor of psychology at UC Santa Cruz, Craig Haney and peacekeeping and legal lead at Dignity and Power Now, Michael Saavedra to discuss the use of solitary confinement in California prisons, its impact on mental health, and how prisons became a warehouse for the mentally ill.

Maine Main Finds 700 Year Old Document Worth $10,000 At Estate Sale -- What’s Your Best Find?

A Maine bargain hunter recently stumbled upon , quite literally, way more than he bargained for after he went to an estate sale and purchased a framed document for $75 that turned out to be a long-lost page from a 13th century church missal used in France that experts estimate is worth more than $10,000. Now, this lucky collector’s story isn’t the norm, but it’s certainly not the first story of treasure hunters unknowingly coming into possession of an incredibly valuable item at a yard sale because the seller is unaware of what it truly is.