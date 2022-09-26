To Sign Or To Veto? That Is Gov. Newsom’s Question, Plus Could We Soon See A Workers Comp Overhaul?

Music Producer-Turned-Neuroscientist’s New Book Tells Us Why The Music We Love Speaks Volumes About Who We Are

Why does our favorite music move us or elicit feelings from us the way that it does? And not just from an emotional perspective, but literally -- what is happening in our brains when we hear a song that we love? Berklee College of Music Professor Susan Rogers seeks to answer this question in her new book “ This Is What It Sounds Like: What the Music You Love Says About You .” Rogers, a former music producer and who spent five years as the audio technician for Prince and worked on albums like “Purple Rain,” delves deep into the neuroscience of how, and why, music affect us the way it does, why we love the songs that we do, and what makes us keep hitting repeat on that one earworm song we just can’t get out of our head.

Today on AirTalk, Professor Rogers is with us to talk about how each person’s individual “listener profile” helps guide the music that moves us and to share some tips on how to hone in on your own musical personality -- and how to describe it!

The State Of California Prisons

California opened its first state-run prison in 1851 the San Francisco Bay. Today, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) has an operating budget of over $15 billion and 33 state prisons. This week, AirTalk takes a deep dive into California prisons looking at everything from recidivism and reentry to solitary confinement and sentencing reform. Today, we start our conversation focusing on the “state” of California prisons by addressing how the pandemic impacted the incarcerated population, how CDCR is addressing a mandate reduce the population size, and how pushes for prison reform at being adopted from Sacramento down to individual prison facilities.

Joining us to kick off this week-long series is executive director at the Prison Law Office, Don Specter , campaign manager at the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights, James King , and Ralph Diaz , former secretary for CDCR who recently retired after 30 years of service.

NASA Is Crashing A Spacecraft Into An Asteroid…For Science (And Safety)!

From “Deep Impact” to “Armageddon” to “Meteor” and more, Hollywood has gotten plenty of mileage out of the “humanity having to save earth from a mega-asteroid that could destroy the planet” trope. And while it might sound like something so far out of this world that it shouldn’t concern us (and indeed, experts say chances are very slim that Earth could be threatened by an asteroid large enough to cause mass destruction anytime relatively soon) it’s something that space agencies around the world are actually tracking and preparing for. This afternoon at about 4:14 Pacific Time, a team of scientists from NASA and other organizations will crash a small spacecraft called Dart into an asteroid at 14,000 miles an hour. This impact should be enough to slightly alter the asteroid’s orbit around its companion space rock, which would show that we’d stand a chance of altering the course of an oncoming asteroid if one were to ever threaten humanity.

Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by Nancy Chabot , a planetary scientist and mission team leader with the Applied Physics Lab at Johns Hopkins University, which is managing the effort, to talk about how her team is coordinating the mission, what exactly will happen when the spacecraft slams into the asteroid, and why this experiment is so important, even if the chances of Earth being destroyed by a massive space rock are very slim.

What Does A Clearer Snapshot of the Palos Verdes Fault Zone Mean For Coastal Southern Californians