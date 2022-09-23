After Slew Of Overdoses, LAUSD Will Distribute Opioid Reversal Treatment Narcan In Schools

In response to a “devastating epidemic” of student overdoses, the Los Angeles Unified School District will begin rolling out life-saving opioid overdose treatments to junior and senior high schools. Calling it an urgent crisis, L.A. Unified Superintendent Alberto Carvalho told reporters on Thursday that there have been at least nine overdose incidents involving youths in the last month. Last week, fentanyl-laced pills killed a student at Helen Bernstein High School in Hollywood and sickened three other teens. Joining guest host to discuss the details and how the roll out could work is Howard Blume, education reporter at the Los Angeles Times, and Loretta Whitson, executive director for the California Association of School Counselors. We also want to hear from you. How do you feel about the changes and how do you talk to your kids about them? Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

With files from LAist. Read the full story here

Nuclear Threats Are Common. What Role Do They Play In Diplomacy?

In a harsh warning, President Vladimir Putin declared that he won’t hesitate to use nuclear weapons to protect Russian territory, a threat that comes as Moscow is poised to annex swaths of Ukraine that Moscow has taken over after hastily called referendums there.

While the West has heard such rhetoric from him before, the circumstances are starkly different. Nuclear threats are made pretty often in a seemingly haphazard way. And a growing number of countries have access to these weapons. What role do they really play in diplomacy and how has that evolved over time? Joining guest host Austin Cross to discuss is Todd Sechser , professor of political science at the University of Virginia, senior fellow at the Miller Center of Public Affairs and co-author of the book “ Nuclear Weapons and Coercive Diplomacy ,” and Jon Wolfsthal, member of The Bulletin’s Science and Security Board, which sets a Doomsday Clock each year, and a senior advisor at the advocacy organization Global Zero. If you have questions, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

Why Do We Get Nostalgic Over Outdated Objects?

Today on AirTalk, we are joined by San Francisco-based clinical psychologist Dr. Kate Cummins to talk nostalgic objects, specifically ones that aren’t ‘of the times,’ and why exactly they still serve a purpose in our lives.

You know the sadness you feel for losing something, in particular something you’ve had for years For example, landlines used to be people’s gateway to the outside world, connecting with anyone around the world just by clicking some buttons. But in a world with smartphones, landlines have become obsolete, just like many other items that are considered of its time. So what exactly goes on inside our brains when we’re grappling with the fact that we no longer need something because it’s viewed as functionally obsolete in a ever-evolving world? Well today we dig into that!

‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ ‘Blonde,’ ‘Meet Cute’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Tim Cogshell , Amy Nicholson and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms. Also on the show, John Horn interviews ‘Moonage Daydream’ director Brett Morgen.

John Horn’s Interview about ‘Moonage Daydream’ with director Brett Morgen

The new documentary ‘Moonage Daydream’ from director Brett Morgen is different from just about any other music documentary you’ll see. There’s no formal interviews, no biographical timeline for its subject — David Bowie. Instead, the film is a rapid-fire collage of images, sounds, and ephemera. Animation scenes and film clips that don’t seem to have anything to do with Bowie are interspersed throughout the film. But according to Morgen, the film’s themes mirror the music and life of Bowie himself: Chaos, experimentation, and fragmentation — a sentiment our critics agreed with on last week’s episode .

Today on FilmWeek, KPCC’s own John Horn sits down with Brett Morgen to talk about making ‘Moonage Daydream,’ and trying to capture the essence of David Bowie on film.