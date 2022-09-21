AG’s Office Takes Over LASD’s Investigation Into Supervisor Sheila Kuehl -- What Happens Now?

California's attorney general on Tuesday took over a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigation of a county supervisor who had called the corruption probe an act of political retaliation.

Attorney General Rob Bonta announced he was assuming all responsibility for the investigation into contracts awarded to a nonprofit group run by a friend of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. The state Department of Justice asked the nation's largest sheriff's department to stop its probe and hand over its evidence in the case. The Sheriff's Department released a letter that Bonta sent Tuesday to Undersheriff Timothy K. Murakami, which said he has authority to take over investigations “in the public interest" and ordering the department to cease activity in the case, including making public statements or court filings. For more than a year, the Sheriff's Department has been investigating some $800,000 in contracts awarded by the county's Metropolitan Transportation Authority to Peace Over Violence, a nonprofit organization that describes itself as a “social service agency dedicated to the elimination of sexual and domestic violence and all forms of interpersonal violence."

He said his office was committed to “a thorough, fair, and independent investigation that will help restore confidence for the people of our state."

Today on AirTalk, we discuss the latest news on the probe with professor of criminal law, procedure, and legal ethics at Loyola Law, Stanley A. Goldman , and

Coyote Interactions Remain A Huge Problem For Southern California. Why And What Can We Do About It? Coyote human interactions have long been an issue in Southern California and tensions over how to manage it only seem to be growing . Attacks on pet dogs, missing cats, and an attack of a 2-year-old near the Huntington Beach pier in May, are just some examples of why residents are saying enough is enough. Some cities, like Torrance and San Dimas , have turned to trapping and euthanizing coyotes as their management plan. Others encourage co-existing and hazing, which are behaviors to deter the animal away from the area. And some experts say we really don’t know the best way to manage urban coyotes. Joining to discuss why that is and how we should move forward is Niamh Quinn , human wildlife interactions advisor with the University of California’s division of Agriculture and Natural Resources. We also want to hear from you! What has your experience with coyotes been like? Have you found any solutions to deterring them? Do you live in a city with a trapping program? How do you think it’s worked so far? Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

Does It Still Makes Sense To Separate School Sports By Sex? Over the past couple of years, the question of who can play which sport has snowballed into a national argument. Can girls be on the wrestling team? Can boys play field hockey? When Title IX passed 50 years ago in 1972 it mainly focused on integrating classrooms, not intercollegiate sports. It also led to heightened fears about what could happen if athletics became more integrated amongst the sexes. That fear led to a flurry of policy guidelines to keep sports segregated by sex. This history has resurfaced in recent years as transgender athletes become more prevalent and as states debate who is allowed to play what sport. This leads to questions of biological advantages and disadvantages between the sexes when it comes to athletics. Researchers have noted that there is more diversity in athletic performance within a sex than between sexes.

Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by freelance journalist and author of The Atlantic piece, “ Separating Sports by Sex Doesn’t Make Sense ,” Maggie Mertens to discuss our binary sports system and why it might be outdated.

California Considers Proposal To Ban Diesel Big Rig Trucks

California regulators are proposing the state ban diesel big rigs by the year 2040 in an effort to ease pollution. Other regulations in the proposal would require state and local government fleets to be zero emission by 2027 and other big trucks be so by 2035. Clean air and climate advocates praise the plan, but there are questions about what this means for the trucking industry and commerce. The California Air Resources Board hsa to take a vote on the proposal which, according to reporting from the Los Angeles Times , could be considered at the end of October. Joining AirTalk to discuss the implications is Craig Segall , deputy executive officer for the California Air Resources Board, Chris Shimoda , senior vice president of government affairs for the California Trucking Association, Ethan Elkind , director of the Climate Change and Business Research Initiative, a joint program between UCLA and UC Berkeley schools of law. If you have thoughts, give us a call at 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

Return To Office Worker Attendance Spiked After Labor Day -- Will The Trend Continue?

It’s time to start paying attention to that capacity sign in the elevator again because office workers are back, or at least half of all employees have created a new pandemic era high. As of September 14, individual employee swipes into office buildings have demonstrated staffing levels as high as 47.5% across 10 U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, according to Kastle Systems, a security firm which monitors building swipes. This steady incline peaked Tuesday and Wednesday of last week, when attendance rates reached an average of 55% in person worker density.

While these numbers are promising, overall in person office attendance currently averages at half of what it was before the COVID-19 pandemic mandated work from home across industries. This fueled an interest from employers and employees alike in alternative workplace arrangements. Whether it be hybrid work, mandatory in office, or mandatory work from home jobs the current state of the office has had magnificent implications for labor preferences, as well as the formerly flourishing business districts, and owners of now vacant buildings without any rent to collect.

Here to talk to Larry and the listeners today about the current trends and future of in office work is Peter Grant, Editor at the Wall Street Journal covering commercial real estate and author of the recent Journal article, “U.S. Return-to-Office Rates Hit Pandemic High as More Employers Get Tougher”.

The Pandemic May Not Be Over Yet, But This New Book Breaks Down How Society Will Recover When It Is

While President Biden saying “the pandemic is over” during a recent interview might have caused some medical experts to urge caution against getting ahead of ourselves, the question of how we as a society recover from the coronavirus pandemic is one that we will eventually have to answer. And it’s about more than just reopening small indoor spaces and large outdoor venues for use without mask wearing, as national security expert Brian Michael Jenkins explains in his new book “ Plagues and Their Aftermath: How Societies Recover from Pandemics .” Chapter by chapter, Jenkins explains how humanity, the economy, our political infrastructure, our military and more will return to a sense of normalcy, and the clues from past pandemics that could help guide our decision-making in the pivotal years to come.

Today on AirTalk, Brian Michael Jenkins is with us to talk about the path to recovery for our society when the pandemic finally is over and how that journey will play out in our economy, our culture, our sense of national security and more.