Supervisor Kuehl

Latest On Sheriff’s Department’s Probe Into LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl

Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

Addiction Psychologist Explores Ways To Stop The ‘Digital Madness’ In New Book On Young People And Screen Time

The ubiquity of smartphones and social media means we have the ability to connect with people all over the world, share text, sound and video, and access pretty much any information at any time. But as society becomes more technologically advanced in this way, so too do the risks of spending too much time using one’s phone for social media. This is especially true for teens and young people, says psychologist Nicholas Kardaras , whose latest book “ Digital Madness: How Social Media Is Driving Our Mental Health Crisis--and How to Restore Our Sanity ” looks at how excessive screen time is contributing to already high levels of anxiety, loneliness and depression among young people, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting lockdowns and distance learning.

Today on AirTalk, Larry talks with Kardaras about his new book, where he shares his insights on how excessive social media use can deteriorate the mental health of teens and young adults and some of the ways he thinks principles of classical philosophy can clue us in to how to fix this problem.

A Father’s Journey Dropping His First-Born Son Off At College

KPCC/LAist higher education reporter Adolfo Guzman-Lopez recently found himself smack dab in the middle of his own reporting beat as he grappled with his emotions over dropping his first-born son off at college. To help make sense of them, Adolfo decided to go out and talk to other dads about how they handled the emotions of sending your first-born son to college. “There are all kinds of gender and caregiver variations,” Adolfo writes , “with the relationship between a father and his eldest son being just one of them. But researchers say the father-first son relationship is worth spotlighting because of how common it is, the little attention it has been given, and the potential it holds for helping turn around recent trends that show significant drops in male college enrollment and degree completion.”

Today on AirTalk, Adolfo joins us to share some of the stories of the fathers and sons he talked to in his reporting, and talk about how he is dealing with the uncertainty of his relationship with his own son as he begins his first semester of college this fall. And we’d love to hear from fathers in our audience who can relate to this experience -- how did you feel dropping off your first-born son at college? Join our live conversation at 866-893-5722 or by emailing atcomments@kpcc.org.

Mortgage Rates Are Now Reaching 6% On Average, What’s This Mean For The SoCal Housing Market?

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates climbed over 6% this week threatening to sideline even more homebuyers from a rapidly cooling housing market. Rising interest rates — in part a result of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive push to tamp down inflation — have cooled off a housing market that has been hot for years. Sales of existing homes in the U.S. have fallen for six straight months, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Today on AirTalk, we discuss the impact of this interest bump for the real estate market in Southern California with USC’s Lusk Center for Real Estate director & chair, Richard Green , and Eddie Urrutia , production manager at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in South Gate.