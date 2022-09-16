Former USC Dean Will Plead Guilty To Bribing Then LA County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas

Federal prosecutors say Marilyn Flynn, 83, will admit she bribed then-L.A. County Supervisor Ridley-Thomas — when he was an L.A. County supervisor and she was a dean in the university's School of Social Work — by funneling $100,000 from his campaign account through the university and into his son’s nonprofit. Prosecutors say Ridley-Thomas then voted to give a lucrative county contract to USC’s School of Social Work.

Joining guest host Kyle Stokes today on AirTalk to lay out the details and talk about the legal implications for Ridley-Thomas’ case is Matt Hamilton , LA Times reporter, and Laurie Levenson , professor of criminal law at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles and former federal prosecutor.

In Wake Of LAUSD Cyberattack, How Can Schools Be Better Protected From Cybersecurity Threats?

After a ransomware attack froze LAUSD online systems last weekend, district officials including Superintendent Alberto Carvalho are sounding the alarm about the need for more resources to help protect school districts from cyberattacks. So, what are the industry standard for information security in school districts? Why are schools such vulnerable targets? And what further resources are needed to better protect schools from cyberattacks?

Today on AirTalk, K-12 Security Information Exchange National Director Doug Levin, an expert in K-12 cybersecurity, joins us to answer these questions, and yours. Join the conversation by calling 866-893-5722 or by emailing atcomments@kpcc.org .

When To Make Friends With Your Exes, If You Want To…

Statistically, for most people it’s the stuff of nightmares, for others it can be an unhealthy obsession , and for some its a simple “ sure, why not ”? The neverending debate, can you–or should you–stay friends with an ex? Could it be anything beyond detrimental? Studies vary on their results, one poll finds, most Americans think a clean break with an ex is the best way to get over the demise of a relationship, another says half haven’t taken their own advice and have stayed friends with an ex. More than a third say they’ve slept with their ex. Co-parents often create cordial friendship out of obligation. Members of the LGBTQ+ community have reported higher rates of post-relationship friendships. But what does Southern California think about keeping those who have been closest to you nearer still in 2022?

Here to guide us through how to keep all your exes in one basket is Zoe Shaw , Psychotherapist and Relationship Expert with a doctorate in clinical psychology. Did you find the dynamic remained healthy and fulfilling beyond a romance? Was your friendship better or worse than your relationship? Call us at 866-893-5722 or email A-T-comments at KPCC dot org.

FilmWeek: ‘The Woman King,’ ‘Pearl,’ ‘Moonage Daydream’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Christy Lemire , Andy Klein , and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

Justin Chang Reviews The Best Films From The Toronto International Film Festival