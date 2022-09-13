Inflation Isn’t Slowing As Much As Hoped For. What Does That Mean For You?

Stocks are tumbling and disappointment is hitting markets worldwide Tuesday, following Wall Street’s sudden realization that inflation isn’t slowing as much as hoped.

Stocks are tumbling and disappointment is hitting markets worldwide Tuesday, following Wall Street's sudden realization that inflation isn't slowing as much as hoped.

The S&P 500 sank 3.1% in midday trading, threatening to snap a four-day winning streak. Bond prices also fell sharply, sending their yields higher, after a report showed inflation decelerated to 8.3% in August, instead of the 8.1% economists expected. The disappointing data means traders are bracing for the Federal Reserve to ultimately raise interest rates even higher than expected to combat inflation, with all the risks for the economy that entails. Today on AirTalk, Bloomberg equities reporter Jess Menton Delia Fernandez , fee-only certified financial planner and investment advisor with Fernandez Financial Advisory, LLC, William Lee , chief economist at the Milken Institute, an economic think tank based in Santa Monica, join Larry to discuss the latest.

New Book ‘California Burning’ Examines The Fallout Of CA’s Largest Utility And Its Role In Deadly Wildfires

Pacific Gas & Electric, California's largest utility company, has historically been a force throughout the state. But mismanagement, neglect of infrastructure and questions over public and private interests, have dismantled the company's reputation. PG&E admitted that its equipment started the deadly 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise, California. As a result, the company pleaded guilty to 84 separate counts of involuntary manslaughter and one felony county for starting the fire. The new book " CALIFORNIA BURNING: The Fall of Pacific Gas and Electric—And What It Means for America's Power Grid'' chronicles PG&E's rise and fall as a cautionary tale as aging infrastructure comes face to face with the growing threats of climate change. Katherine Blunt , author of the new book and journalist covering power, renewable energy and utilities for The Wall Street Journal, joins AirTalk to discuss.

After Queen Elizabeth II’s Death, Countries Reevaluate Their Relationship To The Crown

The death of Queen Elizabeth II brought an outpouring of grief of millions around the world; her death also revived long standing criticism of the monarchy’s role in colonization, violence, and oppression. As King Charles III becomes the British monarch and the official head of state of 14 countries outside the United Kingdom, many of those countries are taking this historic moment to reassess their relationship to the British Crown. Some of those countries include Canada, Australia, Jamaica, Belize and the Bahamas, some of whose leaders have already expressed interest in becoming their own republic and cutting ties with the monarchy.

Joining us today on AirTalk is associate professor of political science at Colorado State University, Peter Harris to discuss with Larry the state of the British Monarch and where it goes from here.

What Are You Shamelessly Bad At But Love To Do?

Most of us prefer to engage in activities we can excel at. We might love to cook because we can bake a mean banana bread, or pick up a tennis racket because we can rally with confidence, or lace up some rollerblades because we can stay upright. But what about those activities that you may love but never fully grasped? Do you leave it behind or plow ahead because it gives you some joy? In her Wall Street Journal piece "The Case for Allowing Yourself to Be Bad at Something," reporter Rachel Feintzeig makes the case for allowing yourself to embrace the things you may just be mediocre at.

Today on AirTalk, we're opening up our phones and we want to hear from you -- what is the thing you love to do that you're not that great at but love to do anyway? Why is it that you pursue it despite not excelling at it?

Today on AirTalk, we’re opening up our phones and we want to hear from you -- what is the thing you love to do that you’re not that great at but love to do anyway? Why is it that you pursue it despite not excelling at it? Join our live conversation by calling us at 866-893-5722

NPR’s Nina Totenberg’s New Memoir Reflects On Her 50 Year Friendship With The Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Before she was an award-winning legal affairs correspondent and a Founding Mother at NPR, Nina Totenberg was reporting the newspaper The National Observer when she placed a call to a young ACLU attorney named Ruth Bader Ginsburg who had filed a legal brief with the Supreme Court urging it to rule that a law that discriminated “on the basis of sex” was unconstitutional. Neither Totenberg nor Ginsburg could know at that time that their conversation would touch off a friendship that lasted a half century. Justice Ginsberg passed away in September of 2020 but Nina and the late justice remained close, still meeting at Nina’s house on Saturdays for small dinners between two women who blazed trails, demolished barriers, and paved the way for future generations of professional women.