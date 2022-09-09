Reflecting On Queen Elizabeth II’s Legacy As The World Mourns

The British monarchy’s rules state that “a new sovereign succeeds to the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies.”

That means Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son, Prince Charles, became king immediately upon her death.

However, it may be months or even longer before Charles’ formal coronation. In Elizabeth’s case, her coronation came on June 2, 1953 -- 16 months after her accession on Feb. 6, 1952, when her father, King George VI, died. People paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at the gates of her Balmoral residence where she died. Despite the rain on Friday, mourners from all walks of life came to lay down flowers or simply say goodbye to the British monarch they loved and respected. Joining Larry to discuss is Rich Preston , senior world news reporter and anchor for the BBC. We really want to hear from listeners. Share your thoughts and reflections by calling 866-893-5722 or emailing atcomments@kpcc.org .

2022 Los Angeles County Homeless Count: Total Population Numbers Plateau As Unhoused Latinos See Significant Increases

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) has released this year’s count for the number of unhoused individuals in the county, with its total being more than 69,000 people. The number is roughly similar to that of last year’s count, showing a potential plateauing of unhoused numbers, which LAHSA suggests is from pandemic-era policies such as Project Roomkey and Homekey. Demographically, many populations saw decreases, with the major exception being unhoused Latinos, a group that's seen a 26% increase since 2020. Today on AirTalk, we discuss the report’s findings with Wendy Greuel , chair of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) Commission and UCLA Latino Politics and Policy Institute Affiliated Researcher Melissa Chinchilla .

FilmWeek: ‘Pinocchio,’ ‘Clerks III,’ Medieval’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Wade Major , Lael Loewenstein , Peter Rainer and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

John Horn’s Debrief On The Telluride Film Festival

When you think about film festivals, certain things come to mind. For the Cannes Film Festival, you might picture red carpets and extravagant outfits. At the Sundance Film Festival, perhaps it’s massive crowds and gifting suites, where $1,000 down parkas are doled out to the celebrities. Yet when it comes to the recently concluded Telluride Film Festival in Colorado, conversations around the festival tend to focus on… movies.

Over the last decade, Telluride has hosted the world or North American premieres of most of the best-picture Oscar winners. That slate includes “Argo,” “12 Years A Slave,” “Spotlight,” “The Shape of Water,” “Moonlight,” “Birdman,” and “Nomadland.” We can’t know for sure which Telluride titles might go on to win awards, but KPPC’s John Horn has some thoughts about this year’s best exhibitions at the festival. He joins Larry to discuss the festival which he attended over the Labor Day weekend, and which movies showed promise.