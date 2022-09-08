What We Know About The Health Of Queen Elizabeth II As She Rests Under Medical Supervision

Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her summer residence in Scotland after doctors raised concerns about the 96-year-old monarch’s health, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as members of the royal family rushed to be at her side.

The announcement by the palace came a day after the queen canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council when doctors advised her to rest following a full day of events on Tuesday, when she formally asked Liz Truss to become Britain’s prime minister. Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, along with his wife, Camilla, and sister, Princess Anne, were with the queen at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland. Members of the royal family traveled by plane to Scotland. Prince William, Charles’ eldest son, was among the royals en route to Balmoral, as were his brother, Prince Harry, and Harry’s wife, Meghan. Joining AirTalk to discuss the Queen’s legacy and the significance of this moment is Patt Morrison, columnist for the Los Angeles Times and expert on the British royal family. If you want to share your thoughts or how you’re feeling, please call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

With files from the Associated Press