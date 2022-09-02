Following A Flurry Of Climate-Related Bills, Is California On-Pace To Meet Its Renewable Economy Future?

The Golden State has been keeping on brand as being one of the leaders in the United States’s transition into a zero emission economy, having spent the last couple of weeks banning the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035 and recently extending the life of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant during a major heat wave. Along with the extension of California’s only nuclear plant, four other climate bills were passed by the legislature in the last couple of days.

Today on AirTalk, we dig into whether California is on-pace to meet its policy goals to combat climate change and also dig into its relation to grid reliability with Union of Concerned Scientists senior analyst Mark Specht and James Bushnell , economics professor at UC Davis & research associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research.

77 Years After The End Of World War II, This SoCal Native Travels The US Documenting Stories Of World War II Veterans

It started as a passion project -- 18-year-old Agoura Hills native Rishi Sharma would ride his bike to retirement homes and interview World War II veterans, hoping to document as many stories as he could. Six years later, Rishi is still traveling this country (and others) recording interviews with the dwindling number of WWII vets

Today, on the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II, Remember WWII Founder Rishi Sharma joins guest host Austin Cross to talk about how the project started, where his travels have taken him, some of the most compelling stories he’s heard and what he’s working on next. Plus, we want to hear from you -- if you have a relative who fought in World War II, or had a relative who did but has since passed away, share with us the stories they told you and how they affected you. You can call us at 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

Schools Have Debated Banning Cell Phones For More Than A Decade And Not Much Has Changed – Do We Need A New Approach?

School is back in session for many! And that’s also why we wanted to talk about a pretty contentious question. Should schools ban cell phones? The question is raised in a recent piece from the Washington Post. On the one hand, it’s a safety concern. Parents want to be able to contact their kids in case of an emergency. On the other hand, these devices can be massively distracting and the bane of a teacher’s existence. Antero Garcia , associate professor at Stanford University, where he researches education and technology and author of “ Good Reception: Teens, Teachers and Mobile Media in a Los Angeles High School , joins guest host Austin Cross to discuss how we should rethink the issue. We also want to hear from listeners! What do you think about cell phones at schools? Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

FilmWeek: ‘Honk For Jesus,’ ‘The Rings Of Power,’ ‘Kaepernick & America’ And More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Tim Cogshell , Andy Klein and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

With Major Releases Like ‘LOTR: The Rings Of Power’ And ‘House Of Dragon’ – What Makes For A Good Fantasy Adaptation?

Big fantasy has a big following. Amazon Prime Video released its highly anticipated adaptation “Lord of the Rings” The Rings of Power” this week. That comes on the heels of the premiere of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of Dragon,” which has already been renewed for a second season. These fantasy franchises are two of the biggest and most beloved. So what makes for a good fantasy adaptation and how has the genre evolved over time. FilmWeek critics Tim Cogshell, Andy Klein and Charles Solomon discuss and share some of their favorites.