California Lawmakers And Fast Food Workers Say Yes To Improving Industry Standards. What Will Newsom Do?

A first-in-the-nation bill passed yesterday in the California legislature in favor of fast food workers. The bill, AB 257, is called the FAST Recovery Act and if signed by Governor Gavin Newsom would create a 10-member council with four seats held by fast-food franchisor and franchisee representatives and four seats held by fast-food worker advocates. The last two seats would be for gubernatorial appointees. The main goal of the bill, which has been ten years in the making, is to improve working hours, wages, and conditions for the more than 550,000 fast-food workers in the state. Business and restaurant groups are opposed to the bill and are urging Newsom to veto it, stating in a joint letter that they would have to increase their prices at a time of record-high inflation and pointing to the low labor violations that the fast-food industry accounts for comparative to other sectors. Joining AirTalk to discuss is Wendy Carillo , Democratic assemblymember representing the 51st district, and President & CEO for the International Franchise Association, Matt Haller . If you have thoughts, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

New Research Finds Greenland’s Ice Sheets Struggling To Maintain Themselves Due To Climate Change

A recent study by the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland notes that some Greenland ice sheets aren’t getting replenished at the rate they used to, leading to a melting process that will eventually raise global sea level by at least 10 inches. With Greenland being home to many of the planet’s ice sheets, what will this rising sea level future look like and what climate equilibrium goals need to be met for these sheets to continue to melt at such a rapid pace.

Today on the program, we’re breaking down this latest study done on the melting of Greenland’s ice sheets with chair & associate professor of geography at Cal Poly Pomona Kelly Huh and Alex Gardner , research scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab focusing on Sea Level And Ice.

California’s License Plate Design – Bland And Blah Or Sweet And Simple? Pitch Us Your (Improved) Design

California’s license plate design is certainly simple, to put it nicely. Plain white with blue numbers and a cursive red California written across the top. While some may be drawn to the clean simplicity of the design, others, like Los Angeles Times Editorial Writer Laurel Rosenhall , find it pretty boring particularly when comparing it to other states. In her recent piece on the topic, she writes about the chili peppers on New Mexico’s plates and the silhouette of Rocky Mountains on Colorado’s design. So when and why did California’s plate become so, in her words, drab? Laurel joins Larry to discuss. Plus, we want to hear your thoughts on the design and what might make for a better one! Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org to share.

Extreme Heat Hitting Southern California This Labor Day Weekend

California is facing a prolonged late-summer heat wave this week, with widespread triple-digit temperatures starting in the south and spreading northward. Excessive heat watches will go into effect Wednesday morning and remain in effect through Sunday evening in a large swath of Southern California, including much of the normally temperate coastline, forecasters said. Temperatures were predicted to top 100 degrees in many valley and mountain locations. Joining Larry to discuss is Richard Thompson, meteorologist with the National Weather Service and Marta Segura , the chief heat officer for the city of Los Angeles.

For tips on staying cool and safe through this holiday weekend heat wave, click here for tips from LAist.

If You Want To Learn ‘How To LA,’ Run Don’t Walk To Check Out This New Podcast

How do you LA? It’s a question LAist Studios’ new podcast “How To LA” explores and there is no one right answer to the question. That’s what makes this city so great. You can make it your own in your own way whether you’re originally from the region or you just arrived. “How To LA” explores neighborhoods across the region and the complex issues surrounding them. And of course, food. What’s more LA than food? Brian De Los Santos , host of “How To LA,” joins Larry to preview the new podcast, which you can find wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe now.

How Will Sex Education Change In A Post-Roe World?

Sex education is an enduringly divisive topic. How sex and reproductive health should be taught, what should be taught, and when has been a topic of heated since sex education entered the classroom. Over the past couple of decades, sex education has evolved. Many educators used to take a “shock value” approach. You may remember watching jarring videos of childbirth when you were in middle school and learning about a long list of scary things that could happen if you decide to have sex. While much of the content may remain true, how teachers empower students has changed. States have changed their sex education standards as well to address a wider scope of reproductive health, gender expression and contraception. But the revisions have been met with backlash and in some places, moral panic. In the months following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, educators, students and parents are navigating a new landscape of sex education. In Tennessee, for example, where state law doesn’t require sex education, some teens are teaching themselves sex ed because they won’t hear about it from adult educators in school.