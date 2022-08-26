What We Know From The Freshly Released And Partially Redacted Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant Affidavit

The Justice Department on Friday released a partially blacked-out document explaining the justification for an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate earlier this month, when agents removed top secret government records and other classified documents.

The document, even in its redacted form, is likely to offer at least some new details about an ongoing criminal investigation that has brought fresh legal peril for Trump just as he lays the groundwork for another presidential run. Though Justice Department officials were expected to have removed sensitive details about witnesses, and the scope and direction of the probe, the affidavit may offer the fullest description yet about the events leading up to the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. Erik Larson , Bloomberg News legal reporter, and Laurie Levenson , professor of criminal law at Loyola Law School and former federal prosecutor, join Larry to discuss the latest. If you have questions, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

With files from the Associated Press

Los Angeles City Council Mulls Direction Of New Mobility Plan

The Los Angeles City Council is currently stuck between two options in its need to improve the city’s mobility infrastructure, adopting a community-drafted framework or allow voters to make the final decision in 2024. This follows the lack of action taken on the city’s current plan, Mobility Plan 2035, which was adopted in 2015 and meant to enhance current forms of non-car transportation. Los Angeles transportation leaders and the city council haven’t been able to improve walking, biking, and transit options, hence the push for a new ordinance.

Today on AirTalk, we discuss the current status of Los Angeles’s mobility plan and what will be made of this new community-drafted option with KPCC & LAist associate editor for transportation and mobility, Ryan Fonseca , LA city councilmember Mike Bonin , and John Yi , executive director of Los Angeles Walks.

Read Ryan’s latest story on this by clicking here .

Academy Museum’s New Exhibit Explores The Black Performers, Filmmakers And Movies That Shaped American Cinema

A first-of-its-kind exhibit is now open at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures celebrating Black cinema from the early 20th century through the civil rights movement. And while the exhibit does not attempt to try to define Black cinema or tie it to a particular genre or era, it does explore the Black filmmakers, performers, critics and others whose contributions have helped shape American cinema as we know it today. Patrons will get a chance to see rarely-seen clips that the Academy Film Archive has restored along with scripts, photos, costumes and more.

Today on AirTalk, we’ll talk with the Academy Museum Curator J. Raúl Guzmán and our very own KPCC FilmWeek critic Tim Cogshell about the focus of the exhibit, some of the films, filmmakers and other movers and shakers in Black cinema that museum-goers will learn about in the exhibit

For more information on “Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971,” click here to visit The Academy Museum website.

FilmWeek: “Three Thousand Years Of Longing,” “Breaking,” “Funny Pages” And Many More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Christy Lemire and Lael Loewenstein review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

John Horn Speaks With “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” Director Yu In-Sik

The city of Seoul might be nearly 8,000 miles from Hollywood, but Korean filmmakers have become prominent in local entertainment circles. Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” won five trophies in 2020’s Academy Awards, and “Squid Game” was a streaming breakout last year. Now, the Korean series “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” has become a huge global hit for Netflix. It’s a show about a female lawyer who is on the autism spectrum. She’s fighting not only for acceptance, but also for her clients; in fact, she’s very good at her job. KPCC’s John Horn spoke with the series director, Yu In-sik about the making of the show, and what the series has to say about neurodiverse people.