Latest On Trump, Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant As Justice Department Submits Affidavit

Today the United States Department of Justice is set to submit an affidavit following the search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in Florida. Despite noise by the public to release significant details on the affidavit, the version released to the public is meant to be highly redacted due to the ongoing nature of the FBI investigation.

Today on AirTalk, we discuss these recent developments on the Trump affidavit following the highly publicized search in his property of Mar-a-Lago with Washington Post investigative reporter Rosalind Helderman and Laurie Levenson , professor of criminal law at Loyola Law School and former federal prosecutor.

What Today’s CARB Vote On Electric Vehicles Use In CA Does (And Doesn’t) Mean For Gas Vehicles And The Auto Industry At Large

California is poised to set a 2035 deadline for all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered by electricity or hydrogen, an ambitious step that will reshape the U.S. car market by speeding the transition to more climate-friendly vehicles. The California Air Resources Board will vote Thursday on the policy, which sets the most aggressive roadmap in the nation for moving away from gas-powered cars. It doesn’t eliminate such vehicles, however. People can continue driving gas-fueled vehicles and purchasing used ones after 2035. The plan also allows for one-fifth of sales after 2035 to be plug-in hybrids that can run on batteries and gas. But it sets a course for ultimately ending the era of filling up at the local gas station. The switch from gas to electric cars will drastically reduce emissions and air pollutants. The transition may be painful in parts of the state that are still dominated by oil; California remains the seventh-largest oil producing state, though its output is falling as the state pushes forward with its climate goals.

Today on AirTalk, we’ll speak with Gil Tal , director of the UC Davis Plug-In Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Institute, about how the state plans to meet this goal and what it means for auto manufacturers.

The Cost Of Raising A Kid Soars To All Time High Of Over $300,000. What’s The Impact Of CA’s Higher Cost Of Living?

The cost of raising a child through the age of 17 has hit an all time high thanks to record inflation, according to a new report from the Brookings Institute. Researchers found it would cost more than $300,000 . That breaks down to a middle-income family spending potentially more than $18,000 a year as inflation grips everything from food to housing. Today on AirTalk, Kevin Klowden , economist and chief global strategist at the Milken Institute, joins Larry to discuss the latest estimate and the implications for families. We also want to hear from you! How have the costs of raising kids impacted you? Will the rising costs impact your decision to have children? Give us a call at 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

COVID-19 AMA: Rebound Cases, Test Expiration Dates And More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, infectious disease specialist and professor of medicine at the UCSF Medical Center.

Topics today include:

“Thomas Mann’s Los Angeles” Explores Hidden History Of LA’s Community Of Exiled German Artists And Intellectuals

A new book explores the life and influence of Nobel Laureate and German writer Thomas Mann, who fled Nazi Germany and set down roots in Los Angeles. He and his wife Katia built a home near the ocean in Pacific Palisades, and the community of fellow exiled intellectuals and artists they found and helped cultivate there became known as “Weimar on the Pacific” and included writers, film industry visionaries, musicians and more. 80 years later, the house is still standing and is now owned and funded by the German government as a place for transatlantic debate on issues of politics, society, and culture, and “ Thomas Mann’s Los Angeles: Stories from Exiles 1940-1952 ” tells the story of his time in Los Angeles using the places and people that molded it, and shines light on the influence and impact on the city of this émigré community of German Jewish people exiled during World War II.Thomas Mann’s Los Angeles.

Today on AirTalk, we’ll talk with co-editors of the book Benno Herz, the current program director at Thomas Mann House in Los Angeles, and Nikolai Blaumer, Thomas Mann House’s founding program director about Mann’s life, the impact he had on Los Angeles and the ripples from it that we can still see today.