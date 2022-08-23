How Have Abortion Rights Changed After The Fall Of Roe And Where Are We Headed?

The national abortion rights landscape has changed quickly following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization. That ruling effectively dismantled the constitutional right to abortion, originally codified by the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade. And so began a patchwork of changes across states. A number of states had trigger laws at the ready, which could outlaw abortions in the wake of the decision. Trigger laws in Utah, Wyoming and Idaho have been temporarily blocked due to legal challenges. As those challenges play out, a bipartisan bill known as The Reproductive Freedom for All Act aims to codify reproductive protections. Sarah McCammon , national correspondent for NPR News covering political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and Michele Bratcher Goodwin , Chancellor’s professor of law and director of the Center for Biotechnology and Global Health Policy at UC Irvine who’s also the author of “ Policing The Womb: Invisible Women and the Criminalization of Motherhood ” (Cambridge University Press, 2020), join Larry to discuss where things stand and where they could be headed. If you have thoughts or questions, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Talks New Docuseries, Showtime Era, & More

75 years—that’s how long the Los Angeles Lakers have been in the National Basketball Association for. Originally being from Minneapolis for the first 13 years of the team’s life and eventually moving to Los Angeles. In these early years, the team found success on the court but it was the year 1979 when most of the team’s legacy started to took shape, with Dr. Jerry Buss taking over the team and the drafting of number one overall pick Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson. Decades later, Dr. Buss’s children now take center stage in a 10-part docuseries on the time their family has owned the team called “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.”

Today on AirTalk, Larry sits down with executive producer of “Legacy” & Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss to talk about her family’s time owning the team and more.

AirTalk Listeners Share The Challenges That Come With Operating Family Businesses

The new Lakers docuseries ‘Legacy’ touches on a lot of things but one of the biggest observations one can get from the show is the complexities of running a business with your family. Family businesses can be hard to navigate – entitlement, sibling rivalry, employing “outsiders.” What does it take to successfully run a family business? How do families navigate emotionally charged situations while managing an effective business? Are some familiar better equipped to run a business than others?

Today on AirTalk, Larry wants to hear from you! Are you a part of your family’s business? How many generations deep is it? How has the pandemic affected it? What sort of unique challenges come with working in such close proximity with your own family members? How do you navigate the dynamics? Give us a call at 866-893-5722 or you can email us atcomments@kpcc.org .

New Study Finds Path To Enhancing Working Memory For People Over 65

A new peer-reviewed study published in Nature Neuroscience found a new way to enhance the memories of those ages 65-and-older. This was through low-frequency currents sent to the brain’s parietal cortex, which improved working memory some degree of long-term memory. What could this mean for are increasingly aging society and those suffering from forms of dementia?