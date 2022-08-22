USC Fraternities Are Disaffiliating From The University – Is This A Growing Trend?

Eight fraternities at USC have decided to disaffiliate from the university to break away from strict oversight that stems from concerns around hazing, sexual assault, drug and alcohol abuse, and racially insensitive traditions. The move comes at a time when many fraternities across the country are butting heads with institutions. As fall approaches, fraternities are preparing to welcome new students into their fold but this time around, they will be able to chart their own path and even welcome first-year students, which was a practice that USC banned back in 2017 due to pledging rituals that were impacting the student's health and performance. How exactly does a fraternity breakaway from a university? What is that process and what does it mean for the future of the frat and the connections it has historically reaped from affiliation with a university?

Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by LA Times reporter covering higher education Teresa Watanabe and John Hechinger , author of “True Gentlemen: The Broken Pledge of America's Fraternities” (2017, PublicAffairs), to discuss the changing landscape of Greek life in American colleges and universities.

Statement from USC:

“We are disappointed that some USC fraternities are following an unfortunate national trend by disaffiliating from the university – against our strong recommendations. This decision seems to be driven by the desire to eliminate university oversight of their operations. The members are chafing at procedures and protocols designed to prevent sexual assault and drug abuse and deal with issues of mental health and underage drinking. They also object to not being able to rush freshmen in the fall – a practice that has been repeatedly shown to be unsafe for new students. In addition, they are pushing back at the time it takes to investigate serious issues like sexual assault. These investigations and their length are regulated by the state and federal government.

Like members of all unaffiliated organizations, their members will still be held to the same high standards of behavior as the rest of our students, but they will no longer receive the privileges afforded to university sanctioned groups. Of course, as individuals, each USC student will continue to receive our full support. While disaffiliation of these fraternities affects a very small percentage of our student population, we care deeply about the well-being of our students. This decision is detrimental and goes against 130 years of tradition. We strongly urge students not to join these unaffiliated organizations or attend their events, and we will continue to uphold our high expectations for behavior in our neighboring communities.”

As GOP Pillars Like Liz Cheney Fall, What Does The Future Hold For The Party?

Liz Cheney’s resounding primary defeat marks the end of an era for the Republican Party as well as her own family legacy, the most high-profile political casualty yet as the party of Lincoln transforms into the party of Trump.

The three-term congresswoman has declared it her mission to ensure Donald Trump never returns to the Oval Office following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol . Trump is purging the Republican Party, ridding it of dissenters like Cheney and others who dare to defy him, shifting the coast-to-coast GOP landscape and the makeup of Congress. Of the 10 House Republicans including Cheney who voted to impeach Trump for inciting the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, at the Capitol, only two remain candidates for re-election. The others have bowed out or, like Cheney, have been defeated by Trump-backed challengers. If Republicans gain control of the House and Senate in the November elections, the new Congress is destined to be remade in Trump’s image. However, his influence may in fact cut two ways, winning back the House for Republicans but costing the party the Senate if his candidates fail to generate the broader appeal needed for statewide elections. Pete Peterson , dean of the School of Public Policy and senior fellow at The Davenport Institute at Pepperdine University, and Rob Stutzman , Republican political consultant and president of Stutzman Public Affairs , join Larry to discuss the evolution of the party and what its future holds. If you have thoughts or questions, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

With files from the Associated Press

COVID-19 AMA: School Is Back In Session, Omicron Subvariants And More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Dean Blumberg, professor of medicine and chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at UC Davis Children’s Hospital.

Topics today include:

School is back in session – what should we know?

Dr. Anthony Fauci announces retirement

Omicron subvariants BA.4.6 and BA.2.75 are here. How concerned should California be?

should California be? Op-Ed : We’re starting to understand long COVID. Next we can fight it

: We’re starting to understand long COVID. Next we can fight it Nasal sprays, vaccine pills – what’s next to defend from COVID-19?

to defend from COVID-19? FDA authorizes Novavax vaccine for ages 12 to 17

Novavax vaccine for ages 12 to 17 Over half of people infected with the omicron variant didn't know it, a study finds

Variant-targeted Covid-19 boosters test the promise of mRNA Technology

the promise of mRNA Technology One side effect of cruise covid rules: Norovirus has plummeted

Young Workers Say No To Hustle Culture And Embrace ‘Quiet Quitting.’ Could It Change Workplace Culture?