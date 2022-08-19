Latest From Ukraine: U.S. Set To Send More Military Aid As Russia Eyes Odessa

The United States is set to announce it will provide Ukraine with nearly $800 million in new military aid Friday, which includes at least a dozen surveillance drones, according to U.S. officials. This comes at a time where Russia’s war in Ukraine continues, with there now being an emphasis on the port city of Odessa, with its accessibility being crucial to Ukrainian grain exports.

Today on AirTalk, we give an update on the war in Ukraine with Kyiv-based freelance reporter Kateryna Malofieieva and Ukrainian resident Patricia Schmorhun Hawrylyshyn.

With files from the Associated Press

SoCal Housing Market Check-In: Hot Start To The Year Leads Buyers To Tap Out This Summer

After a surging market at the start of the year, the cost of buying a home has now reached too high of a cost for many Southern Californians, pricing lots of folks out of the market completely. This cooling down trend began since the start of the summer and hasn’t improved since. And rising interest rates pose an additional challenge, even for those who have had extra money to spend during the pandemic.

Today on AirTalk we’ll be talking about the current state of the housing market for buyers and sellers with Logan Mohtashami, lead analyst for the real estate news site HousingWire, and Toni Carter, a Los Angeles-based realtor.

Pastrami On Rye & A Side Of History: Skirball’s “I’ll Have What She’s Having” Exhibit Celebrates The Jewish Deli

Good luck visiting this exhibit and not leaving hungry for corned beef on rye or some homemade latkes.

The Skirball Center’s ongoing exhibition “I’ll Have What She’s Having:” The Jewish Deli explores the history of these beloved gathering places and looks at how Jewish immigrants, mostly from Eastern and Central Europe, came to America with their own food traditions and customs that they turned into an iconic American restaurant -- the Jewish deli. And while many will think of New York first (and rightfully so, it is the birthplace of the Jewish deli), places like Canter’s Deli in Fairfax, Art’s in Studio City, Langer’s in Pasadena and Wexler’s at Grand Central Market in downtown have made the Jewish deli a staple in Southern California.

Today on AirTalk, we’ll talk to Skirball Associate Curators Cate Thurston and Laura Mart, who are co-curating the exhibit, as well as Canter’s Deli Owner Marc Canter, which has been in operation in Los Angeles since 1931.

FilmWeek: “Beast,” “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero,” “The Territory,” And Many More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Amy Nicholson, Andy Klein and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

John Horn’s Interview about THE TERRITORY

