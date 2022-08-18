As UC Regents Contemplate Impact Of UCLA Leaving The Pac-12, The Conference They’re Leaving For, Inks A Mega TV Deal

The departures of Southern California and UCLA from the Pac-12 Conference could mean an estimated loss of around $13 million per year in media rights for each of the remaining schools, according to an interim report issued by University of California Office of the President. The report was released Wednesday during a Board of Regents meeting held at UCLA to address its move to the Big Ten Conference in 2024. UCLA and USC announced on June 30 that the schools would be leaving the Pac-12 in two years. USC is a private institution and not part of the UC system. The report says USC's exit from the Pac-12 would mean an estimated loss of $9.8 million, or nearly 30%, of the conference's media rights, for each of the remaining schools. UCLA's departure would not be quite as drastic, with estimates of 10% or $3.25 million. It did not factor in losses in ticket sales.

This comes as the Big Ten announced Thursday it has reached seven-year agreements with Fox, CBS and NBC to share the rights to the conference's football and basketball games. The new $7 billion media rights deal will string the conference's top football games across three major networks each week, creating an NFL-style television schedule on Saturdays. The deals go into effect in 2023, expire in 2030 and eventually will allow the conference's soon-to-be 16 member universities to share more than $1 billion per year, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press.

Today on AirTalk, we’ll speak with Los Angeles Times UCLA Beat Writer Ben Bolch and college sports reporter for the Wall Street Journal Laine Higgins about the Big Ten’s record TV deal and what came out of yesterday’s UC Regents meeting.

With files from the Associated Press

A New Agreement With Boeing To Clean Up Santa Susana Nuclear Testing Site Has Community Advocates Up In Arms – What’s In It?

The Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board’s (LARWCB) voted last week to approve a Memorandum of Understanding with Boeing regarding the cleanup of toxic materials at the Santa Susana Field Laboratory in Ventura County. While officials with the Department of Toxic Substances Control and the California EPA say the agreement propels the cleanup forward, community advocates say it significantly weakens cleanup standards from prior requirements. They say it’s a blow to a decades-long battle to clean up the area and that it lets Boeing off the hook. Dan Hirsch, retired director of the program on environmental and nuclear policy at UC Santa Cruz and president of the Committee to Bridge the Gap, and Meredith Williams , physicist and director of the California Department of Toxic Substances Control, join Larry to discuss the latest agreement and the clean up goes from here. If you have thoughts or questions, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

Statement from Boeing:

“We support the Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Board’s decision to approve the Memorandum of Understanding. Together, the MOU and agreement with DTSC and California EPA create a comprehensive framework that will provide regulatory certainty and a clear, accelerated path forward for Boeing’s cleanup at the former Santa Susana Field Laboratory. The framework protects the important environmental and cultural resources at the site, which will never be developed under a conservation easement. It also reflects Boeing’s deep commitment to safety, sustainability and the communities where we live and work.”

Theme Park Costs Are Rising. How Will That Impact Annual Pass Holders And Attendance?

Theme parks across Southern California no doubt took a huge hit when the pandemic turned their once sprawling attractions into desolate ghost towns. Pent up demand for entertainment and travel has been welcomed by the industry, but even still Six Flags’ profit revenue fell by more than a third due to low attendance. So the park is raising prices and it’s not the only one. Disney annual pass holders are going to have to pay more as well and for less of the benefits. Hugo Martín , business writer for the LA Times covering the travel industry, and Carmelle Marshall , owner and editor-in-charge of “Parks and Cons,” which covers conventions, theme parks and other themed entertainment news, join Larry to discuss the latest with rising prices and what it could mean for the industry. We also want to hear from you. Are you an annual pass holder? Do you go to theme parks often? What have you noticed about prices and how will it impact your attendance? Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org.

COVID-19 AMA: Why State Officials Say At Home Rapid Test Results Could Be Misleading, WHO Reports Dip In Worldwide Cases And More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Sam Torbati ,

Topics today include:

WHO: World coronavirus cases fall 24% ; deaths rise in Asia

; deaths rise in Asia Risk of “brain fog” persists up to 2 years after COVID infection, study shows

persists up to 2 years after COVID infection, study shows Blood abnormalities found in people with Long Covid

found in people with Long Covid California officials warn of misleading COVID rapid test results: Sick but ‘negative’

of misleading COVID rapid test results: Sick but ‘negative’ Op-ed : Time to consider getting all those screenings you put off during COVID?



Streaming Update: Latest On HBO Max & Discovery+, The Streaming Wars & Media Saturation

Good news for the world of streaming, for the first time streaming has eclipsed cable television in television consumption. Bad news, at least for subscribers of of the popular streaming service HBO Max, the streaming giant is cutting costs and recently laid off 70 of its content staff. This follows to merger of HBO parent company Warner Bros. and Discovery, with the two media giants adapting to a world where subscriber growth has become more limited and the amount of content available is overwhelming. So what’s to make of this rapid turn for the world of streaming and should we expect changes to content and business models?

Today on AirTalk, we discuss the latest news in the world of streaming with senior editor and chief TV critic at Deadline Hollywood, Dominic Patten, and Roxana Hadadi, tv critic for Vulture.

AirTalk Attachment Theory 101: What's The Science Behind It & How Does It Affect Our Relationships?

Have you tried deciphering what went wrong in previous relationships in terms of communication but couldn't exactly put your finger on it? For those of you who have, there's a scientific theory that tries to help contextualize it, that being attachment theory. The theoretical framework looks at relationships through three different forms of attachment: secure, anxious, and avoidant. In that time that it’s first developed to where it is now, concepts for the theory have changed.

Today on AirTalk, we dig into attachment theory with Amir Levine, assistant professor of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Columbia University and author of the book “Attached, The New Science of Adult Attachment and How It Can Help You Find and Keep Love.