Should Feds Release More Information Regarding Search Of Mar-A-Lago? A Judge Will Weigh The Arguments This Week

The Justice Department on Monday rebuffed efforts to make public the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida, saying the investigation “implicates highly classified material” and the document contains sensitive information about witnesses.

The government’s opposition came in response to court filings by several news organizations, including The Associated Press, seeking to unseal the underlying affidavit the Justice Department submitted when it asked for the warrant to search Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month. Trump, in a Truth Social post early Tuesday, called for the release of the unredacted affidavit in the interest of transparency.

The court filing — from Juan Antonio Gonzalez, the U.S. attorney in Miami, and Jay Bratt, a top Justice Department national security official — argues that making the affidavit public would “cause significant and irreparable damage to this ongoing criminal investigation.” Zoe Tillman , senior reporter for Bloomberg News covering law and politics; tweets @ZoeTillman and Steve Vladeck , Charles Alan Wright Chair in Federal Courts at the University of Texas School of Law, join to discuss the latest with the search and the implications of publicizing the affidavit. We’ll also discuss what goes into declassifying documents, which Trump claims he did in the case of documents seized by the FBI. If you have questions, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

With files from the Associated Press

Kern County Supervisors Show Support For Inland Port, What Could That Mean For California Logistics?

Adding to California’s growing logistics and shipping economy, the Kern County Board Of Supervisors put their support around Mojave Inland Port, a project that would help is meant to support the sea ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles. This “dry port” wouldn’t require boats and giant shipping containers, but instead would focus more on planes and trains to help move goods. In support the plan, Kern County could supply its economy with new jobs in a sector that has shown some growth during the pandemic.

Today on AirTalk, we break down the Mojave Inland Port and what it’s economic impact could look locally and for the country with Beacon Economics founding partner Chris Thornberg , professor of Supply Chain and Transportation at California State University San Bernardino John Wu , and Morgan Hill, COO of Pioneer Partners , the group behind the project.

Does James Franco Being Cast As Fidel Castro Build On The Trend Of Latino Erasure In Hollywood?

A new biographical movie about the life of Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s estranged daughter, Alina Fernandez, is being developed. While the film features a number of latino actors in most of the prominent roles, it has been recently announced that James Franco has been cast as Castro. The casting of Franco into a latino role despite not being latino has led to backlash, with film critics condemning the decision. Despite the backlash, the film producers are moving ahead with Franco, and Castro’s real-life daughter has come out in support of the casting . Franco’s casting comes at a time when Latinos are underrepresented on both movie and television screens , and corporate consolidation has led to questions about the future of Latino representation in Hollywood.

Joining Larry to discuss Franco’s casting and the trend of Latino erasure in Hollywood is Los Angeles Times columnist Carolina A. Miranda , film critic for KPCC, Alt-Film Guide and CineGods.com Tim Cogshell , and film critic for KPCC and CineGods.com Wade Major .

The Grizzly Flats Community Was Wiped Out By The Caldor Fire–A New Report Reveals It Didn’t Have To Be

It’s been a year since the Caldor Fire broke out just south of the community of Grizzly Flats. The fire burned over 200,000 acres, making it the 15th largest fire in California state history and destroyed over a thousand structures. But the most lasting impact has been on the community that it leveled. Now, many are asking whether or not the fire could have been prevented or at least mitigated. A new report from CapRadio reveals that the U.S. Forest Service’s longstanding plans to prevent a fire like the Caldor Fire were never completed. The Trestle Forest Health Project was a forest management and fire mitigation plan that the U.S. Forest Service launched a decade before the Caldor Fire, hoping the effort would curb a catastrophe. But the plans to finish it by 2020, a year before the Caldor Fire would break, failed and a new completion date was pushed to 2032.

Joining us today to talk about the Caldor Fire and ways it could have been mitigated and why more wasn’t done to prevent it is state government reporter at CapRadio, Scott Rodd and research ecologist at UC Davis and chief scientist for Vibrant Planet , Hugh Safford .

A Legacy Of 21st Century Serrano Language Revitalization Continues With An Eager Student And A Morongo Elder

Prior to European colonization of California there were nearly 100 different languages spoken by various indigenous groups within the present-day borders of the state . One of those languages, “ Serrano ”, became dormant in 2002 with the passing of Dorothy Ramon , whose first language was Serrano. Shortly before her passing Dorothy worked with a linguist to publish a book of memoirs and culturally significant stories in both Serrano and English. In 2003, her nephew Ernest Siva opened the Dorothy Ramon Learning Center in Banning, California in order to continue her work of preserving and disseminating Serrano language, music, and culture.

Despite there no longer being any fluent speakers local revitalization efforts continue, there’s a full credit course which teaches Serrano at the California State University, San Bernardino. The San Manuel Band's Serrano Language Revitalization Project ( SLRP ) started in 2013 and focuses on creating multimedia resources for Serrano education. Most recently there was an op-ed in the LA Times penned by Mark Araujo-Levinson, a resident of San Bernardino and student of Ernest Siva who finds inspiration in the sounds of the Serrano language. When Mark first heard about a dormant indigenous language in San Bernardino he sought further instruction beyond what he could find online. After tearing through the published material on Serrano he began going to Ernest Siva at the Dorothy Ramon center for more intensive coursework. Which a few years later led to a job as a language preservation specialist with the Morongo Cultural Heritage Department of the Morongo Band of Mission Indians, of which Ernest Siva is a resident elder. Here to tell us more about their efforts to keep the Serrano language alive and actively spoken once again are Mark Araujo-Levinson a Student at Cal State University, San Bernardino & a language preservation specialist with the Morongo Cultural Heritage Department and Ernest Siva co-founder of the Dorothy Ramon Learning Center in Banning, CA & Elder and Cultural Historian with the Morongo Band of Mission Indians.

What’s In A Name? More Than You Think: The Complex Decision Of Whether To Change Your Name For Marriage

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez surprised everyone when they announced that they had rekindled their romantic relationship in the summer of 2021, more than 15 years since they had originally called it quits. And the couple did it again when they eloped to Las Vegas last month to get hitched and J.Lo announced that she’d be changing her last name to Affleck. Lopez has spent her entire professional career to this point using her maiden name, even during her previous marriages to singer Marc Anthony and backup dancer Chris Judd. So, what goes into the decision to change one’s name at marriage?