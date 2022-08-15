COVID-19 AMA: Larry Vs. COVID, Case Numbers Level Out In LA County And More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Kimberly Shriner , director of infectious disease and prevention at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena.

Topics today include:

Drought Update: State Releases New Water-Supply Strategy While Colorado River Cuts Are Still Needed

California governor Gavin Newsom released a 19-page plan in which they laid out four strategies to adapt to the state’s drying climate. The state plans to focus its investments on developing new water supplies, expanding its water capacity, reducing demand from state residents, and improving current climate forecasting. The document’s research also notes that the state could lose 10% of its water supply in the next 20 years. Although the plan does show some level of urgency there has been difficulties in California’s work with other Western states, currently having no solidified plan to cut use of the Colorado River ahead of a Tuesday deadline set by the Bureau of Reclamation.

Today on AirTalk, we discuss the current situation California and other Western states are facing in this increasingly dry climate with LAist & KPCC climate emergency reporter Erin Stone , California Department of Water Resources director Karla Nemeth , and Felicia Marcus , visiting fellow at Stanford University’s Water in the West Program.

New UCLA Study Notes California’s Increased Risk Of Severe Floods Due To Climate Change

New Study Shows Latino Representation In Newsom’s Administration Is Lacking

A key finding from a recent study out of UCLA’s Latino Policy and & Politics Institute reveals that Latino’s have the largest representational gap among racial and ethnic groups in California’s executive appointees. Despite making up around 40% of the state’s population, Latino’s are only 18.4% of the executive appointees. Latino women remain the most underrepresented. This absence in voices has consequences. Appointed positions play a critical role in advising the state’s administration, developing equitable policies, reforming the criminal justice system, and improving educational standards. There has been progress under the Newsom administration, with 70% of Latino appointees coming in just the last four years. Most recently, last week Governor Newsom nominated Patricia Guerrero has chief justice on California’s highest court, which would make her the high court’s first Latina chief justice.

Joining us today on Airtalk, we have Paul Barragan-Monge , director of mobilization at UCLA’s Latino Policy & Politics Institute and Arturo Vargas , CEO of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials to discuss the disparity in Latino representation in Governor Newsom’s administration and how the gap can be closed.

