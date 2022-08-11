Angelenos Want To Put An End To Deadly Speeding In LA Following Windsor Hills Crash That Killed 5. How Can It Be Done?

The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash in Windsor Hills that killed five people, including a pregnant woman, was charged Monday with murder.

Nicole Lorraine Linton was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. One murder charge was filed for the pregnant woman’s unborn child. She could face 90 years to life in prison if convicted of all charges. As Los Angeles Times columnist Steve Lopez writes in his latest piece , the incident is a shining example of a larger problem with unacceptable speeding and deadly roadways throughout L.A. KPCC/LAist transportation and mobility Ryan Fonseca joins guest host Mariana Dale to discuss what we know so far regarding the Windsor Hills crash, how the community is reacting and what can be done to make roadways safer. If you have thoughts, give us a call at 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

With files from the Associated Press

Looking At The Challenges School Districts Face This Year As Classes Start Back Up

To the dismay of children everywhere, the end of summer vacation is here. Within the next few weeks, the bulk of school districts in Southern California will have restarted classes. But this school year is already presenting a number of unique challenges for school districts. Districts are facing problems filling positions and retaining staff, COVID-19 and changing guidelines continue to cause issues, and a state law requiring later start times for middle and high schoolers has gone into effect.

Here to talk about how their school districts are handling the challenges of this back-to-school season are Frank Miranda , Superintendent of the Colton Joint Unified School District and Gina Zietlow, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources of the ABC Unified School District . Are you a highschooler or parent of a high schooler who is excited (or somehow upset) at the later start times? Or are you a teacher with thoughts on how this school year might shake out? We want to hear from you! Give us a call at 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

‘Zero Tolerance’, Zero Coherence, Heartless and Impractical: America’s History of Family Separation Policy

A recent investigative reporting article out of the Atlantic details the intentional actions and inactions of figures through several departments in the Trump administration during nearly two years between 2016 and 2018 when a policy of ‘Zero Tolerance’ immigration began to gain significant prominence in the office of the president. Top officials, advisors, and workers in the DHS, HHS, and the DOJ all speak of the Trump era ‘Zero Tolerance’ immigration policy as directives that were too under-resourced, logistically nightmarish, and morally burdensome to ever have been effective. The implementation, if not successful and efficient, was meant to be intentionally confusing so as to shuffle a casual application of the policy into America’s immigration enforcement infrastructure. Their hope being that family separation would form a major deterrent to the act of illegal migration as well as the claiming of asylum.

The strategic breaking apart of members of migrant families cascaded into a scramble of governmental organizational passing of blame. By April 2018, internal memos leaked to the Washington Post detailing the structural under resourcing for the implementation of “Zero Tolerance” on migrant parent legal proceedings by the DOJ evidenced a willingness to move forward despite their shortcomings. The total account of separated children between January 2017 and June 2018 was more than 4,000. At which point, Trump issued an executive order that was as confused as the policy directives which had come before it. The order asked for the Justice Department to continue exercising “zero tolerance” toward illegal border crossings—but at the same time for the Department of Homeland Security to maintain the family unity of those who were prosecuted. Ending but unofficially continuing family separation until the end of Trump’s term in office. Here to discuss her article with us is Caitlin Dickerson, Staff Writer at The Atlantic and author of their September cover story "We need to take away children: The secret history of the U.S. government's family separation policy". Also joining us to talk about her experiences working with families in the Los Angeles area is Karla Navarrete, Director of Legal Services at the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles.

Join Caitlin Dickerson and Atlantic editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg for a live discussion about the secret history of the U.S. government’s family-separation policy on August 12 at 2 p.m. ET.

LA County Probation Officers Still Use Pepper Spray, Despite 2019 Ban. Why?

In Feb. 2019, the County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to ban pepper spray in the county’s juvenile halls and camps — a step taken by the majority of the country’s juvenile justice systems. The Probation Department presented its plan to phase out the spray by Sept. 2020, with a price tag of nearly $40 million. Yet nearly two years after that target date, as KPCC/LAist criminal justice reporter Emily Elena Dugdale reports , the spraying hasn’t stopped. According to recent Probation Department data, probation officers sprayed detained youths at least 409 times between June 2021 and June 2022, and uses of spray have steadily increased almost every month since June 2021, with a peak of 55 incidents of spraying in May 2022. On July 2, probation officers used spray four times in one day at Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar.

Today on AirTalk, KPCC/LAist criminal justice reporter Emily Elena Dugdale and Milinda Kakani are with us to talk about why pepper spray is still being used by probation officers at Los Angeles County juvenile halls and camps and how the department is responding.

With files from Emily Elena Dugdale and LAist.

To read Emily’s full story at LAist.com, click here.

Monkeypox Check In: As Case Rates Rise, Is There Still Hope For Containing Spread?

Since May, nearly 90 countries have reported more than 31,000 cases of monkeypox. The World Health Organization classified the escalating outbreak of the once-rare disease as an international emergency in July; the U.S. declared it a national emergency last week.

Outside of Africa, 98% of cases are in men who have sex with men. With only a limited global supply of vaccines , authorities are racing to stop monkeypox before it becomes entrenched as a new disease. Today on AirTalk, guest host Mariana Dale checks in with Peter Chin-Hong, M.D. , infectious disease specialist and professor of medicine at the UCSF Medical Center, to break down what we should know about monkeypox at this point and where trends may be headed. We’re also taking your questions. Call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

With files from the Associated Press

Artificial Sweeteners & Sugar Alcohols— How Do They Differ And Can They Help Curb Excess Sugar Consumption?

Have you gone to a local store, checked their section of sodas and seen the variety they have now in “diet” or “zero sugar” drinks. That’s typically done through artificial sweeteners or sugar alcohols. Both have become sources of discourse in diet culture and the world at large, with folks questioning how useful sugar alternatives can be for those who would like the sensation of sugar but with less of the health issues they cause.