Should Hotels Be Forced To Rent Out Vacant Rooms To Unhoused People? Voters Will Decide

Voters will decide whether Los Angeles hotels should be required to rent out their vacant rooms to unhoused people. The Los Angeles City Council decided this at the end of last week, shooting down an option that would have skipped over a public vote altogether. The measure will go before voters in 2024. The measure comes on the heels of Project Roomkey, a voluntary program turning hotels into makeshift shelters during the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of hotel and hospitality organizations say they’re concerned about the burden the requirements will put on hotels, but housing advocates say this plan is a way to get people who are living without housing into shelter immediately. Laura Lee Blake, president and CEO of The Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA), and Kurt Petersen , co-president of UNITE HERE Local 11, join guest host Sharon McNary to discuss the proposal. If you have thoughts, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

COVID-19 AMA: Parents Reluctant To Vaccinate Toddlers, Biden Emerges From Isolation, And More

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, guest host Sharon McNary speaks with Dr. Kimberly Shriner , director of Infectious Disease and Prevention at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena.

What Do You Do When Your Doctor Doesn’t Listen To You?

Have you ever had the experience of sharing your symptoms with a doctor and feeling as though they were dismissed as minor or psychological? Maybe you were sent off with some Advil and best practices in stress-management. Well, now there’s a term that is being more frequently used for these interactions – it’s called “medical gaslighting.” Studies show that women and patients of color are more likely to have their symptoms dismissed. On top of that, past research suggests that diagnostic errors occur up to one out of every seven encounters between a doctor and their patient. These mistakes are often the result of a lack of knowledge on the physician’s end. Misdiagnoses don’t necessarily mean there’s “medical gaslighting” going on. However, an increasing number of patients are sharing stories about their health problems being flatout dismissed or blamed on their mental health, weight, or lack of self-care.

Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by professor of cardiology at Hofstra University and senior vice president at the Katz Institute for Women’s Health Dr. Stacey Rosen ,and professor of health and behavioral sciences at University of Colorado, Denver Karen Lutfey Spencer to talk about ‘medical gaslighting,’ how you can spot it and what you can do about it.

Digging Into Why Higher Education Went From A Working Class Golden Ticket To Debt Accumulation

If you went to a public high school in California, there’s a chance you came across some version of this graphic, either on classroom walls or in a textbook: Two simple bar graphs. The one on the left represents the earnings of a high school graduate. The one on the right, which is markedly higher, represents a person with a college degree. But how much is that golden ticket of higher education really worth for younger adults nowadays?

Today on AirTalk, we talk about what a college degree is worth and the cycle of debt its created for many younger adults with Julia Barajas , LAist & KPCC Community Engagement Reporter whose most recent story is “ Wait, How Did Student Debt Even Become A Thing? ”

With files from LAist

New Info Suggests Toxic DDT Dumping Off LA’s Coast Is Far Worse Than Suspected. What’s Left To Uncover?

Newly released information from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency shows officials determined toxic DDT – ((it’s full name – sounding it out – is di-chloro-di-phenyl-tri-chloroethane ))– dumped off the coast of L.A. near Catalina Island wasn’t securely contained in barrels.

This means an already grim picture of DDT dumping is likely far worse than we imagined. The new info states that most of the acid waste from the largest DDT manufacturer in the country was dumped directly into the ocean. According to a recent LA Times report, shipping records note the number of discarded barrels, but that apparently was in reference to unit volume not a physical barrel. While the dumping took place decades ago and DDT has been banned since the early 1970s, questions linger over the long term impacts of the dumping. David Valentine , professor of earth science and biology at UC Santa Barbara who’s researched the effects of DDT and has long been following this situation, joins guest host Sharon McNary today to discuss the latest and what questions remain surrounding this situation. If you have questions, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

Workplace Movies And TV That Really Nail The Essence Of A Job

FX’s new drama “The Bear” has earned critical acclaim since its release in June (you can stream it on Hulu with a subscription) for capturing the chaotic, stressful nature of work in a restaurant kitchen in exquisite detail. And it’s not the only recent show getting attention for a unique portrayal of work life, as New Yorker staff writer Carrie Battan points out -- HBO’s “Industry” and Apple TV’s “Severance” also offer a spin on work (and home) life. NBC’s “Abbott Elementary” plays on the daily lives of teachers and students, and even Mike White’s well-reviewed 2021 HBO drama “The White Lotus” explores a lavish Hawaiian resort not only through the eyes of the rich guests, but the overworked and underpaid employees who deal with the fallout from their wealthy patrons’ problems. So, why is workplace TV having a moment, and what makes a show that’s centered around a workplace really sing…or fall flat?