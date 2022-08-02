What Does House Speaker Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit Mean For Future US-China Relations?

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday night despite threats from Beijing of serious consequences, becoming the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China.

Pelosi’s visit has triggered increased tension between China and the United States. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, to be annexed by force if necessary, and views visits by foreign government officials as recognition of the island’s sovereignty. China had warned of “resolute and strong measures” if Pelosi went ahead with the trip. China’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday night it will conduct a series of targeted military operations to “safeguard national sovereignty” in response to Pelosi’s visit. It vowed to “resolutely thwart external interference and ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist attempts.” The Biden administration did not explicitly urge Pelosi to call off the visit, while seeking to assure Beijing it would not signal any change in U.S. policy on Taiwan. Phelim Kine , D.C. based China correspondent for POLITICO, and Robert Daly, director of the Kissinger Institute on China and the United States at the Wilson Center, join guest host Austin Cross to discuss the latest. If you have questions, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

With files from the Associated Press

Honoring The Impact Of Bill Russell & Nichelle Nichols

Two prominent Black trailblazers in the world of entertainment passed away this weekend, actress and singer Nichelle Nichols, known for her role as Lieutenant Uhura in “Star Trek,” and NBA Hall of Famer and social activist Bill Russell. Both of course had done amazing work in their respective fields, Nichols in the world of acting and Russell in professional basketball. But today in the program we’d like to not only honor them for their work but also for how they impacted our society at large.

Today on AirTalk we talk to distinguished professor of African American and Diaspora Studies at Vanderbilt University Michael Eric Dyson and Karsonya Whitehead , associate professor of Communication and African & African American Studies at Loyola University Maryland.

