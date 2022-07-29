As Our Climate Permanently Changes How Is California Fighting Aridification?

Climate change has had a major impact across the world, specifically in California, one example of it has been the increasingly disastrous wildfires and drought issues we see today. With aridification, or the gradual change to a drier climate, changing the state, it does leave many wondering what can be done to limit its effects on Californians. The stricter statewide regulations on water, the state has shown a willingness to take the situation seriously–but the recent resignation of a California drought official did put into question just how urgent California officials are viewing aridification.

Today on AirTalk, we discuss the state’s handling of aridification with State Water Resources Control Board chair, E. Joaquin Esquivel and Peter Gleick , co-founder & senior fellow at the Pacific Institute.

What’s The Most Unexpected Outdoor Adventure You’ve Experienced In SoCal?

There’s still plenty of time left this summer to get outside and explore some of the best spots across Southern California. While there’s a seemingly never ending list of outdoor adventures to take part in, it’s hard to know where to begin. Today on AirTalk, we’ll discuss some of the best places to check out with

Matt Pawlik , LA Times contributor writing about all things outdoors in Southern California where he’s the current writer of The Wild newsletter. A couple of his latest features look at great places to go forest bathing and how to kayak the LA River . We also want to hear from you! What are some of the most unexpected outdoor adventures you’ve had in LA and SoCal? Share by calling 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

A Brief History Of California’s Beloved Mountain Lions, And What Preservationists Are Doing Today To Keep Them Around

As you may have heard on KPCC or read on LAist recently, we lost another local mountain lion last week. Two-year-old cat P-89 was killed while crossing the 101 freeway in Woodland Hills. These days when a cat dies crossing the freeway, it makes local newscasts and social media feeds, and of course we all are familiar with P-22, who has reached celebrity status, but California hasn’t always viewed these big cats that way, as Los Angeles Times columnist Patt Morrison explains in her latest piece for the paper. Today, millions of dollars and countless hours are spent researching and tracking the animals in the hopes of preserving the dwindling population, but wildlife biologists who study these big cats are contending with factors like rat poison, genetic inbreeding, ever-encroaching development on the mountain lions’ habitat, and of course, safely crossing Southern California’s chaotic freeways.

Today on AirTalk, Los Angeles Times Columnist Patt Morrison and Ana Beatriz Cholo, public affairs officer with the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area join us to talk about California’s love-hate history with mountain lions, and how the biologists who study these big cats today are tackling modern challenges.

FilmWeek: ‘Vengeance,’ ‘Sharp Stick,’ ‘My Old School,’ ‘Thirteen Lives,’ And Many More

Guest host John Horn and KPCC film critics Amy Nicholson, Claudia Puig and Charles Solomon review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

John Horn’s Interview About ‘My Old School’ With Director Jono McLeod

