Postpartum Depression Rose During The Pandemic, What Care Is Available For New Parents?

One in three birthing parents experience postpartum depression, up from one in eight before the pandemic , according to a study from the University of Michigan. The study, conduct in 2020, is just on example of the increase in stress expecting and parents face during the birthing process. Prenatal and postnatal care have been a method to treat the issue but the care has been hard to come by for some.

Today on AirTalk, we lay out the issue with Elly Yu, investigative reporter for KPCC & LAist who’s most recent piece is “ Why The Pandemic Took An Especially High Mental Health Toll On New Parents .” We also discuss psychiatric assistance during the pre and postnatal process with Misty Richards, MD, assistant clinical professor and medical director of perinatal psychiatry at UCLA.

COVID-19 AMA: Decision Expected Today From LA County Public Health Leaders On Whether To Bring Back Indoor Mask Mandate Amid COVID Surge

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, guest host Sharon McNary speaks with Dr. Peter Katona , professor of epidemiology and clinical professor of medicine at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and the David Geffen School of Medicine.

Topics today include:

LA County indoor mask mandate could be postponed if cases, hospitalizations drop Necessary or excessive? Debate intensifies over potential mask rule for L.A. County The cities that won’t enforce a mask mandate if L.A. County mandates one Long Beach says it will align with state rules on masking, will not enforce mandate Some experts see less value in a new L.A. mask mandate at this stage of the pandemic

California’s COVID-19 numbers show some improvement . Has the latest surge hit a peak?

. Has the latest surge hit a peak? How safe are indoor dining, bars, big events as COVID slams California?

are indoor dining, bars, big events as COVID slams California? Fears of more long COVID, a ‘mass disabling event’ as variants rip through California

of more long COVID, a ‘mass disabling event’ as variants rip through California Should you wait for the Omicron booster? Why experts say you should ‘ get it now! ’

When Should You Give In And Get Your Kid A Smartphone? A New Questionnaire Aims To Help