LA Is Attempting To House People Through A Federal Voucher Program. Where Do Things Stand And What Are The Challenges?

The city of Los Angeles received more than 3,000 emergency housing vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development last July. The goal was to get some of the city’s most vulnerable people off the streets and into permanent housing. Although the vouchers have been dispersed, not everyone has made it into housing, according to a new report from the Los Angeles Times. The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles or HACLA, the agency working to process the vouchers but there are several hurdles that make it challenging. Connor Sheets , investigative and enterprise reporter at the Los Angeles Times, and Doug Guthrie , president and CEO of the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, join guest host Sharon McNary to discuss the latest. If you have thoughts or questions, call 866-893-5722 or email atcomments@kpcc.org .

Legacy Admissions Favors The Affluent, But The Tradition May Soon End

Affirmative action is one of many policies that take race into account in higher education. Another practice that has historically flown under the radar is legacy admissions, the tradition of admitting the offspring of graduates who are often affluent, white and well-connected. While some U.S. universities have explicitly banned legacy admission, like the University of California, Berkeley and CalTech, many top schools still cling to the tradition as a way to “cement strong bonds between the university and its alumni.” Critics say the practice, which some call “white affirmative action,” disproportionately favors white applicants of alumni. A recent study analyzing data from Harvard reveals that legacy applicants were five times more likely to receive admission than other applicants. Now, the fate of legacy admissions is up in the air. This Fall, the Supreme Court will hear arguments about affirmative action admissions policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina. If the court ends or rolls back the practice of race-based consideration, experts believe it will be harder for these schools to defend explicit favoring students of alums.

Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by senior editor and reporter at ProPublica and author of “The Price of Admission: How America’s Ruling Class Buys Its Way Into Elite Colleges – And Who Gets Left Outside The Gates,” Daniel Golden and professor of education and Asian American studies at UCLA, Mitchell Chang to discuss the practice of legacy admissions at elite colleges and how its fate is tied to affirmative action.

Grammy-Winning Bassist Christian McBride Riffs On Being Musical Director For Hollywood Bowl Tribute To Peggy Lee, Frank Sinatra

Lifelong friends, labelmates at Capitol Records and individually legends of music history, Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee were two of the biggest names on the big band scene during the mid-1900s. Both became staples of the Hollywood Bowl -- Sinatra first performed there in 1943 and became the first pop singer ever to appear with the L.A. Phil. Peggy Lee first played the Bowl a decade later in 1953, and a year after that she appeared in the Colgate Comedy Hour, which was one of the first TV shows shot at the Bowl. On Wednesday, as part of the Hollywood Bowl’s 100th anniversary celebration, the L.A. Phil honors the lives and legacies of Peggy Lee and Frank Sinatra with a star-studded tribute show that is slated to include the likes of Billie Eilish, Debbie Harry, Dianne Reeves and Seth MacFarlane.

Today on AirTalk, multi-time Grammy-winning bassist Christian McBride , who will be musical director for the tribute, is with us to talk about the significance of being the musical director for this star-studded tribute and preview what concert-goers can expect tonight at the Hollywood Bowl.