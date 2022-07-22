COVID-19 AMA: Indoor Mask Mandate Seems All But Certain Next Week, Plus The Latest On Monkeypox In SoCal

In our continuing series looking at the latest medical research and news on COVID-19, Larry Mantle speaks with Dr. Kimberly Shriner , director of infectious disease and prevention at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena.

Topics today include:

Indoor mask rules expected next week as L.A. coronavirus wave worsens

as L.A. coronavirus wave worsens Monkeypox latest: L.A. County pauses registration for monkeypox vaccine as state pleads for more doses What it’s like to have monkeypox Getting tested? Here’s what your clinician should do.

Study : COVID vaccine does not negatively affect placental health

: COVID vaccine does not negatively affect placental health Biden vs. Trump: What a difference two years makes for COVID treatment

New Study Finds Decline In Phishing Calls, Increase In Texts

Notice that you’ve been getting fewer calls about your car's extended warranty? You aren’t the only one. A study done by the United States Public Interest Research Group (U.S. PIRG) and Consumer Watchdog found that robocalls have been cut by half in the last year in the United States.

As we see a decrease in calls, those phishing are now using alternatives like robotexting, attempting to steal your personal information by sending suspicious-looking texts. Today on AirTalk, we discuss this recent study and this growing concern of robotexts with Sander Kushen , a public health advocate at the CALPIRG Educational Fund.

Solar Panels Are Clean And Green During Their Lifespan, But What About After?

It's well documented that a switch to renewable energy sources is crucial to reducing or stopping the effects of climate change. While there was a time when renewable energy sources like solar panels were far less economical than their fossil fuel-based counterparts, solar panels are now the cheapest form of energy -- In all of history . But while solar panels are clean and green during their 25 to 30-year lifespan, they present a unique environmental challenge when uninstalled. Most solar panels that have been created are still in use, experts believe that most decommissioned panels have wound up in landfills. While most solar panel components can be recycled, doing so is labor intensive and yields a small number of sellable materials compared to the cost of the process.

However, recycling centers that handle solar panels do exist, and are diverting the panels from landfills. Driving down the cost of recycling these panels will be crucial to mitigating their potential environmental impact, as by 2030 the International Renewable Energy Agency projects that there will be 8 million tons of solar panel waste . One possible solution being discussed is extended producer responsibility, where the cost of eventual recycling is baked into the upfront cost of a solar panel.

Today on AirTalk, Larry is joined by AJ Orben , Vice President of We Recycle Solar and Drew Johnstone, Outgoing Senior Sustainability Analyst for the City of Santa Monica to help break down the costs and challenges of solar panel recycling, as well how the industry can tackle its e-waste problem. Want to know how you can recycle your own solar panels, or ask another question to our experts? Give us a call at (866) 893-5722 or you can email us at atcomments@kpcc.org.

FilmWeek: ‘Nope,’ ‘How To Please A Woman,’ ‘My Donkey, My Lover, & I’ And Many More

Larry Mantle and KPCC film critics Andy Klein and Lael Loewenstein review this weekend’s new movie releases on streaming and on demand platforms.

Our Critics Talk About Giving Films A Bad Review, And The Potential For Backlash

Our Critics Share Their Favorite Films So Far This Year

