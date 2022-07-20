6th Street Bridge Opens But Concerns Remain About Cyclist Safety, Street Takeovers

They’re better than nothing, but local cyclists say the bike lanes on the newly opened 6th Street Bridge also could be much better. More than a decade in the remaking, the new viaduct spans over the Los Angeles River, connecting Boyle Heights to the east with the Arts District to the west. It cost roughly $588 million, with funding from the Federal Highway Transportation Administration, Caltrans and the city of L.A. The bridge opened to the public last weekend, but even before that cyclists and safety advocates were voicing concerns over the bike infrastructure included in the project.

Today on AirTalk, KPCC/LAist reporter Ryan Fonseca is with us to talk about his reporting on the opening of the bridge and what cyclists and pedestrians are saying about the ease and safety of getting from one side to another. Plus, Eric Avila , Los Angeles historian and professor at UCLA who’s the author of “ The Folklore of the Freeway: Race and Revolt in the Modernist City ” (University of Minnesota Press, May 2014), also joins to discuss. If you have gone across the new bridge, what did you think? Share your feedback with us at 866-893-5722 or by emailing atcomments@kpcc.org .

With files from LAist

LAPD Chief Michel Moore On Treatment Of Protesters At Abortion Rights Marches, Mid-2022 Crime Trends And More

As President Biden To Lay Out Executive Action To Combat Climate Change, What The Scope Of His Executive Powers Will Allow

President Joe Biden is preparing to announce new actions on climate change. Just days ago an influential Democratic senator quashed hopes for a sweeping legislative package of new environmental programs this year. Biden's latest efforts comes as he is set to visit a former coal-fired power plant in Somerset, Massachusetts, that is shifting to offshore wind manufacturing. It’s the embodiment of the transition to clean energy that Biden is seeking but has struggled to realize in the first 18 months of his presidency. Wednesday’s executive actions include new initiatives to bolster the domestic offshore wind industry.

Today on AirTalk, we’re joined by New York Times Reporter Lisa Friedman and professor of law at Stanford University, Bernadette Meyler and to share what we know about President Biden’s announcement in Massachusetts today and how much he’ll be able to do without the support of Congress.

With files from the Associated Press

Triple Play: All-Stars Put On A Show At Dodger Stadium, Plus A Preview Of The Second Half Of Baseball Season

Today on AirTalk, Los Angeles Times Sports Enterprise Reporter Jorge Castillo and SoCal News Group Angels’ Beat Writer Jeff Fletcher join Larry for the Triple Play to recap Tuesday night’s All-Star Game festivities at Dodger Stadium and look ahead to the second half of the season for both the Dodgers and the Angels. Plus, if you were at the All-Star Game on Tuesday night or the Home Run Derby on Monday at Dodger Stadium, share what the experience was like by calling us at 866-893-5722 or by emailing us at atcomments@kpcc.org .

The stars were out at Dodger Stadium this week as Los Angeles played host to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game and all the festivities that come along with it. For the ninth straight year, the American League came out on top, beating the National League 3-2 thanks to back-to-back home runs from the New York Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton and the Minnesota Twins’ Byron Buxton.

The Inside Story Of Angels Sensation Shohei Ohtani Chronicled In New Book ‘SHO-TIME’